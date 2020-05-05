E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man jailed for throwing punch which caused traumatic brain injury

PUBLISHED: 14:53 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 05 May 2020

Fortune Musiwa was jailed for 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Fortune Musiwa was jailed for 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A man who used his fist to inflict a traumatic brain injury on a takeaway customer has been jailed for more than two years.

Fortune Musiwa left a 62-year-old man in the critical care unit of Addenbrooke’s Hospital following a confrontation in a fast food restaurant in Stowmarket.

The 25-year-old had been kicked out of Golden Fried Chicken and Pizza for being aggressive on the night of Saturday, May 4, last year.

He was seen punching windows in Ipswich Street before returning to the shop and hitting Steven Goymer in the head.

His victim suffered a subdural hematoma and remained in hospital for several weeks.

Musiwa, of no fixed address, admitted causing grievous bodily harm without intent at an earlier hearing on March 4 this year.

He was remanded in custody at Norwich prison to appear via video link for sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Karl Volz said Mr Goymer had stopped for takeaway between leaving The Oak pub and getting a cab home.

A witness reported Musiwa shouting, swearing, making threats and challenging Mr Goymer to hit him, before being escorted out by restaurant staff.

You may also want to watch:

The witness said Mr Goymer stood, confused, in the corner of the shop throughout the initial incident, while apologising to other customers, saying: “Sorry, I don’t know what’s going on.”

Musiwa was seen banging on windows in Ipswich Street before returning to punch Mr Goymer in the head, the court heard.

Giles Fleming, mitigating, argued the attack had not been deliberately targeted or premeditated.

He said Musiwa had been homeless and struggling with mental health issues at the time, adding: “He expresses remorse for what he called ‘ugly’ behaviour.”

According to a prison officer reference, Mr Fleming said Musiwa had been a model inmate while on remand and serving a 26-month jail term for three burglaries last August.

Before jailing Musiwa for 26 months, Judge Rupert Overbury said he was satisfied the attack was premeditated.

“You went to get him; you went to hit him, and you went to hurt him,” he added.

“Why, I have no idea, and that has not been explained.

“You targeted someone who was vulnerable and much older, who was standing in the corner of a shop and had nowhere to go.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Husband charged with murder of wife after shooting at Suffolk home

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Husband charged with murder of wife after shooting at Suffolk home

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man jailed for throwing punch which caused traumatic brain injury

Fortune Musiwa was jailed for 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Third of all care home deaths in Suffolk related to Covid-19 in last month

Dozens of people have died with Covid-19 in Suffolk care homes (stock image) Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA WIRE

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Super tot Louis walks marathon in one week to raise money for NHS

Framlingham toddler Louis, 2, has walked the length of a marathon to raise money for the NHS Picture: SAM RANSOME

Date set for trial of policeman accused of ex-Town star’s murder

Dalian Atkinson receives the match ball from manager John Duncan after scoring a hat-trick against Middlesborough in April 1988 Picture OWEN HINES
Drive 24