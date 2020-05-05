Man jailed for throwing punch which caused traumatic brain injury

Fortune Musiwa was jailed for 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Constabulary

A man who used his fist to inflict a traumatic brain injury on a takeaway customer has been jailed for more than two years.

Fortune Musiwa left a 62-year-old man in the critical care unit of Addenbrooke’s Hospital following a confrontation in a fast food restaurant in Stowmarket.

The 25-year-old had been kicked out of Golden Fried Chicken and Pizza for being aggressive on the night of Saturday, May 4, last year.

He was seen punching windows in Ipswich Street before returning to the shop and hitting Steven Goymer in the head.

His victim suffered a subdural hematoma and remained in hospital for several weeks.

Musiwa, of no fixed address, admitted causing grievous bodily harm without intent at an earlier hearing on March 4 this year.

He was remanded in custody at Norwich prison to appear via video link for sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Karl Volz said Mr Goymer had stopped for takeaway between leaving The Oak pub and getting a cab home.

A witness reported Musiwa shouting, swearing, making threats and challenging Mr Goymer to hit him, before being escorted out by restaurant staff.

The witness said Mr Goymer stood, confused, in the corner of the shop throughout the initial incident, while apologising to other customers, saying: “Sorry, I don’t know what’s going on.”

Musiwa was seen banging on windows in Ipswich Street before returning to punch Mr Goymer in the head, the court heard.

Giles Fleming, mitigating, argued the attack had not been deliberately targeted or premeditated.

He said Musiwa had been homeless and struggling with mental health issues at the time, adding: “He expresses remorse for what he called ‘ugly’ behaviour.”

According to a prison officer reference, Mr Fleming said Musiwa had been a model inmate while on remand and serving a 26-month jail term for three burglaries last August.

Before jailing Musiwa for 26 months, Judge Rupert Overbury said he was satisfied the attack was premeditated.

“You went to get him; you went to hit him, and you went to hurt him,” he added.

“Why, I have no idea, and that has not been explained.

“You targeted someone who was vulnerable and much older, who was standing in the corner of a shop and had nowhere to go.”