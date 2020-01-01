Four admit drugs supply conspiracy

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Four men have admitted conspiring to supply class A drugs in an appearance at Ipswich Crown Court.

Before the court for a plea hearing via a prison video link on Friday January 17 were Jack Holliday, 24, of Devon Road, Colchester; Jake Gregory, 27, of no fixed address; William Locke, 22, of Connaught Close, Colchester; and James Martin, 42, of Trinity Street, Halstead.

They all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine between June 24 2019 and December 12 2019.

They were arrested on December 11.

The court heard that Holiday had admitted a separate offence of possessing cocaine with intent to supply at an earlier hearing.

None of the barristers representing the defendants asked for pre-sentence reports to be prepared on their clients.

They were all remanded in custody until their sentencing hearing which will take place on a date to be fixed after March 9.