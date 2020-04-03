Four arrests after quarry break-ins

Police made four arrests after two break-ins at a Suffolk quarry Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Four people have been arrested following two incidents of theft from a Suffolk quarry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first incident happened between 5.30pm on Friday, March 27 and 7am on Monday, March 30 at a quarry in Aldham Mill Hill in Hadleigh.

Over the weekend, red diesel, a fuel cap from a loading shovel vehicle, and an electric pump were stolen. The lock to a generator was also broken.

A further incident happened between 5.30pm on Tuesday and 6.40am on Wednesday at the same quarry.

You may also want to watch:

This time, an attempt was made to steal red diesel from a truck.

Two men, aged 20 and 18, and two teenagers, aged 17 and 16, were arrested yesterday on suspicion of theft and were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The teenagers and one of the men, aged 16, 17 and 18, have subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The 20-year-old man currently remains in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents, or who may have seen anything suspicious, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting the relevant crime reference numbers 37/19080/20 and 37/18788/20.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via the crime-fighting charity’s website here.