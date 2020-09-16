Four held for drug offences after getaway attempt and foot chase

Four people - two men and two women - were arrested on suspicion of class A drug offences in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A drugs suspect who tried to flee from police in Bury St Edmunds was chased into a nearby home after officers pounced in an operation that saw four people arrested.

The arrests happened on Tuesday September 15 when officers watched a vehicle driving around the Lake Avenue area of the town.

The vehicle stopped and two occupants got out to meet two others, a man and a woman.

When officers approached the group one of them tried to run away and was chased into a property in Lake Avenue.

All four were subsequently arrested on possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Two men, aged 24 and 45, and two women, aged 24 and 36, were all taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information relating to the incident should contact Ipswich police, quoting crime reference 37/53746/20