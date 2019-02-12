Knives, machete and police-style baton among weapons seized following four arrests in Clacton

Four people have been arrested in Clacton for possession of offensive weapons offences Picture SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Four people were arrested for possession of offensive weapons in Clacton on Saturday – with officers seizing knives, a machete, CS canisters and a police-style baton.

Officers from Essex police first stopped and searched a man at around 1pm yesterday, Saturday, February 17, in Blue House Avenue and allegedly found him possession of a police-style baton.

Markel Greenidge, 33, of Dunbar Street, West Norwood, London, will appear before magistrates in Colchester on Tuesday, March 26, charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

At around 1.20pm on the same day, police received reports that a man was threatened by men armed with knives in Hayes Road.

According to a police spokesman, the men drove off but were stopped in Key Road.

“We found a number of CS canisters and machetes inside. They have all been seized,” he said.

A 44-year-old man from Jaywick remains in custody for questioning and a 36-year-old man from Clacton has been released on bail until Monday, March 11.

Then at 1.25pm on Saturday officers stopped and searched a 17-year-old boy from Clacton in Rush Green Road and found him possession of a large knife.

He has been released on bail until Monday, March 11.