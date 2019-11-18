Four admit involvement in cannabis factory

Four men arrested following the discovery of a £2.5 million cannabis factory in Suffolk last month have admitted being involved in the venture.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday November 18 for a plea hearing were Ovidijus Urbonas, 40, of King's Cross Road, London, Egidijus Ivoskus, 41, Karolis Gumauskas, 25, and Mindaugas Ivoskus, 26, all of no fixed address.

They all pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis between October 1 and October 19 this year.

Officers made the discovery on October 18 after a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act was carried out at a business park in The Street, Great Bricett, where they found hydroponic equipment and around 2,000 cannabis plants.

The case was adjourned until the week commencing December 16 to allow the prosecution to consider the basis of pleas submitted by the defendants.

If the basis is acceptable the men will be sentenced in January, but if not then a judge will hear evidence to determine the basis on which the defendants will be sentenced.