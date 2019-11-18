E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Four admit involvement in cannabis factory

PUBLISHED: 19:30 18 November 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Four men arrested following the discovery of a £2.5 million cannabis factory in Suffolk last month have admitted being involved in the venture.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday November 18 for a plea hearing were Ovidijus Urbonas, 40, of King's Cross Road, London, Egidijus Ivoskus, 41, Karolis Gumauskas, 25, and Mindaugas Ivoskus, 26, all of no fixed address.

You may also want to watch:

They all pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis between October 1 and October 19 this year.

Officers made the discovery on October 18 after a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act was carried out at a business park in The Street, Great Bricett, where they found hydroponic equipment and around 2,000 cannabis plants.

The case was adjourned until the week commencing December 16 to allow the prosecution to consider the basis of pleas submitted by the defendants.

If the basis is acceptable the men will be sentenced in January, but if not then a judge will hear evidence to determine the basis on which the defendants will be sentenced.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain ‘never leaves’

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA

‘I haven’t really been up to standard... I need to be more consistent’ - Dozzell on his quest for regular starting spot

Town scorer Andre Dozzell applauds fans after the draw with Lincoln. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain ‘never leaves’

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA

‘I haven’t really been up to standard... I need to be more consistent’ - Dozzell on his quest for regular starting spot

Town scorer Andre Dozzell applauds fans after the draw with Lincoln. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three vehicle collision closes the A12

The A12 was closed at the Seven Hills roundabout where the three vehicle crash happened. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting boy

Johannes Schreuder was jailed for five years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for sexually assaulting a boy Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

See amazing cruise ship canal journey video

The Fred. Olsen Lines cruise ship Braemar became the first cruse ship to traverse the Corinth Canal, Greece in October 2019. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Stars shine at Lavenham Literary Festival

Hannah Beckerman and Ruth Jones Picture: HEATHER CRAIK

Four admit involvement in cannabis factory

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists