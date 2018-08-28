Sunshine and Showers

Man seriously hurt in hit and run crash

PUBLISHED: 13:27 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:27 09 November 2018

The Quayside, Woodbridge, at the junction with Hamblin Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Quayside, Woodbridge, at the junction with Hamblin Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man in his 50s suffered a broken pelvis in a suspected hit and run crash, police believe.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred on Wednesday, November 7, at about 5.30pm.

A male pedestrian was involved in crash with a 4x4 in Quayside, at the junction with Hamblin Road.

The vehicle, which officers say could be silver in colour, failed to stop at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital having suffered a fractured pelvis.

Officers are appealing for any drivers with dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

If you have any information, call Suffolk Constabulary 101 and quote incident number CAD 296 of Wednesday, November 7.

Body found on Kessingland beach

16:30 Greta Levy
Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

The body of a man has been discovered at Kessingland beach.

Suffolk councillors welcome review into council tax loophole

16:14 Paul Geater
David Beavan on Southwold seafront. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Proposals by the government to attempt to close a loophole which has allowed thousands of second-home owners to avoid paying council tax have been welcomed by Suffolk local politicians.

Thieves steal jewellery after smashing into Suffolk home

14:34 Dominic Moffitt
Police are appealing for witnesses after a house in Bury was burgaled Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for witnesses after burglars took a safe after breaking into a home through a patio window.

Video Tom Odell ‘sending his love’ to charity ballroom dancers

14:17 Suzanne Day
Tom Odell at Thetford Forest, July 2015. Photo Andrew Whitton

Solo star Tom Odell has sent a message of support to a Suffolk hospice as they host their very own Strictly Come Dancing contest.

Police called to crash outside primary school

13:39 Dominic Moffitt
School Lane in Haverhill, the site of the collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services are at the scene of a two vehicle crash outside a primary school in Suffolk.

Pigeon cull at Ipswich Waterfront for ‘public safety reasons’

13:26 Dominic Moffitt
Pigeons and other wild birds can be killed to protect the public Picture: ARCHANT

A cull of pigeons is to be carried out on Ipswich Waterfront for public safety reasons.

