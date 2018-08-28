Man seriously hurt in hit and run crash

The Quayside, Woodbridge, at the junction with Hamblin Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 50s suffered a broken pelvis in a suspected hit and run crash, police believe.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred on Wednesday, November 7, at about 5.30pm.

A male pedestrian was involved in crash with a 4x4 in Quayside, at the junction with Hamblin Road.

The vehicle, which officers say could be silver in colour, failed to stop at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital having suffered a fractured pelvis.

Officers are appealing for any drivers with dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

If you have any information, call Suffolk Constabulary 101 and quote incident number CAD 296 of Wednesday, November 7.