Four charged in connection to burglary at Boots Pharmacy in West Mersea

Police have charged four people in connection to a burglary at Boots Pharmacy in West Mersea.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stephen Currant, 40 of Stanley Street, Luton and Christopher Kostarz, 42, of no fixed address have been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and burglary.

You may also want to watch:

Emma Nash, 35, of Dewsbury Road, Luton has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and burglary while David McChesmey, 42, of Salisbury Road, Luton, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, obstructing a constable, driving with no insurance, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and burglary.

They all appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court yesterday, Tuesday May 7, where they were remanded to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, June 6.

It follows the arrest of four people following a reported burglary at Boots Pharmacy in Barfield Road at around 1.30pm on Monday May 6.