Published: 5:22 PM May 13, 2021

Four orphaned ducklings have been rescued from Hilly Ridge Alpaca farm after they fell from their nest - Credit: Anne Hunt

A family from Hadleigh rescued four ducklings after they fell from their nest at Hilly Ridge Alpaca farm in Wattisham.

Anne Hunt, who is the farm manager, found the four ducklings in her trailer as she was about to start her morning rounds and has given them a new home in her family bath tub.

Mrs Hunt said: "At the farm we have a really large pond and moat area and every year it gets ducks and ducklings on them.

Anne Hunt rescued the ducklings from the farm she manages - Credit: Anne Hunt

"I went into work a couple of weeks ago and I could hear this noise and wondered what it was and I saw these four little ducklings in my trailer.

"We stuck the ducklings on the pond thinking mummy duck would come back for them. We waited all day and she did not come back so I ended up climbing into the pond and rescuing the four ducklings.

"They were not going to survive. They came home with me and spent their first night in my spare room in a little box, and they spend some time in my bath.

The four ducklings have their own outside area at Anne Hunt's house in Hadleigh - Credit: Anne Hunt

"They have got to the point where they can go outside a bit more now so the children's playhouse is their new house. During the day they spend their time outside and they have a little pond area but at night they come in and they sleep in my front lounge."

Mrs Hunt said that it is a lot of work to look after four ducklings, especially as they make a lot of mess, but it is a very rewarding job.

Mrs Hunt added: "I've got two children and they are really enjoying it.

"It is really interesting to watch the ducklings grow, last week they learnt how to dive.

The ducklings sleep in Anne Hunt's living room - Credit: Anne Hunt

"When they were really little I think my mothering instincts kicked in as I gave them a hot water bottle and I was cuddling them and they go down my jumper.

"They know my voice now so when they hear me they start quacking and getting excited.

"I have now been nicknamed by my boss 'mummy duck'."

When the ducklings reach a suitable age they will be returned to the farm.