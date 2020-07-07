Crews tackle four deliberate grass fires at nature reserve
PUBLISHED: 12:31 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 07 July 2020
RUSSELL STUBBS
Firefighters are at the scene of four different grass fires in Friday Woods, just a few miles south of Colchester.
Crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to the grass fires in Friday Wood Green at around 9.30am this morning.
Shocking photos show huge flames appearing to sweep across a grassy area, with two crews from Colchester and one from Wivenhoe sent to battle the blaze.
Upon arrival, crews reported there were four different grass fires in close proximity, which have all been recorded as being deliberate.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the fires by 11.10am.
Friday Woods is a nature reserve/army training area located on Bounstead Road and is a popular beauty spot among many dog walkers in the area.
