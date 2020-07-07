Crews tackle four deliberate grass fires at nature reserve

Fire crews are tackling four separate grass fires in Friday Wood Green in Colchester. Picture: RUSSELL STUBBS RUSSELL STUBBS

Firefighters are at the scene of four different grass fires in Friday Woods, just a few miles south of Colchester.

Crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to the grass fires in Friday Wood Green at around 9.30am this morning.

Shocking photos show huge flames appearing to sweep across a grassy area, with two crews from Colchester and one from Wivenhoe sent to battle the blaze.

Upon arrival, crews reported there were four different grass fires in close proximity, which have all been recorded as being deliberate.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fires by 11.10am.

Firefighters have been battling the blazes in Friday Wood Green, near Colchester. Picture: NICKY COLLINS Firefighters have been battling the blazes in Friday Wood Green, near Colchester. Picture: NICKY COLLINS

Friday Woods is a nature reserve/army training area located on Bounstead Road and is a popular beauty spot among many dog walkers in the area.