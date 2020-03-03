Four new Intercity trains in service with Greater Anglia as deadline looms

Two of Greater Anglia's new Intercity trains at Liverpool Street. The company now has four in service on its line to London. Picture; STEVE W Archant

Greater Anglia has now got four new Intercity trains passed to carry passengers on the main line between East Anglia and London - and has more that are soon due to be passed to enter service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

It will eventually have 10 trains operating on the route from Ipswich and Norwich to London - they will be the only trains in its fleet with First Class accommodation and catering.

It needs nine to be operation on any given day - and the old Intercity trains have to all be taken out of service on March 31 because they do not comply with disability legislation.

At present three of the new trains are actually in service with one held in reserve - but more trains are due to come on line in the next week or two. The company still hopes that it will have enough in service to fulfil all its timetables by the end of the month. If there are not enough trains running then, it may have to draft in suburban trains on longer journeys.