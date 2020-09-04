E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Four men accused of robbing elderly woman at home

PUBLISHED: 16:12 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 04 September 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of four men who were arrested following a robbery at an elderly woman’s home in Cavendish will take place in June next year.

The incident happened at the woman’s home at Nether Road during the early hours of Thursday, April 16, when cash and jewellery were stolen.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (September 4) were Sammy Okat-Uma, of New North Road, Ilford, Essex; Anthony Cosgrove, 44, of Lodge Close, Chigwell; Ashton Seymour, 46, of New Wanstead, London and Steven Lawson, 43, of Frances Green, Chelmsford.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned the case until October 16 for a plea hearing and said the men’s trial, which is expected to last ten days, would take place on June 7 next year.

All four are on conditional bail.

