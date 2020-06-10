E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Four men to appear in court charged with drug offences

PUBLISHED: 12:42 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 10 June 2020

Four men have been charged with drug offences after being arrested in Clacton. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four men have been charged with drug offences after being arrested in Clacton. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four men are due to appear in court in Chelmsford next month charged with drugs offences after they were arrested in Clacton.

Edmund Martins, 18, of Warwick Avenue, Harrow, Zak Gee, 19, of Woolacombe Way, Hayes, and Jason Hood, 38, of Spenser Way, Jaywick, were charged with possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Ben McGarity, 26, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of heroin, cannabis and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

They are due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, July 3, having previously appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 5.

Five men were arrested on Thursday, June 4 in Hayes Road, Marine Parade East and Battisford Drive and Church Road following warrants issued as part of the Operation Raptor campaign.

A 50-year-old man from Clacton was released under investigation.

