Four more die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:49 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 04 May 2020

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Four more people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.

Latest government figures show four people lost their lives at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals having tested positive for Covid-19.

The local figures came as it was revealed that as of 5pm on May 3, a further 204 people have died in hospitals across England meaning that 21,384 have now lost their lives after contracting the virus.

Full UK numbers are expected later today. However as of yesterday, a total of 186,599 had tested positive for Covid-19 across the country and 28,446 have died.

In total, 263 people have now died at Colchester and Ipswich Hospital since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

A further 42 people have died at West Suffolk Hospital and 89 at James Paget Hospital.

There has also been one death at Clacton Hospital, two deaths at Beccles Hospital, one death at Aldeburgh Hospital and one death at the region’s mental health trust, the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Despite these figures, it is widely understood that the death toll from coronavirus across the UK is likely to be higher.

It has also been reported that deaths in care homes could see the total number of deaths related to the virus rise significantly.

Topic Tags:

