Four in hospital after crash between car and pick-up truck

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:00 PM June 9, 2021    Updated: 2:02 PM June 9, 2021
Abbey Road in Leiston is blocked due to a crash Picture: TOM POTTER

Four people are in hospital after the crash on the B1078 at Charsfield - Credit: Tom Potter

Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and pick-up truck in Charsfield.

Police were called at around 11.25am today (Wednesday, June 9) to reports of a crash involving a Citroen C4 and Toyota Hilux on the B1078. 

Four people travelling in the Citroen have been taken to hospital.

The air ambulance attended, with a volunteer critical care paramedic from the emergency medical charity SARS also providing assistance. 

Paramedics assessed six people in total, with the four casualties being taken to hospital by a road ambulance. 

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. 

Three fire crews - from Woodbridge, Framlingham and Princes Street, Ipswich - were called to the scene. 

The road is currently closed. 

