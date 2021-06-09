Four in hospital after crash between car and pick-up truck
- Credit: Tom Potter
Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and pick-up truck in Charsfield.
Police were called at around 11.25am today (Wednesday, June 9) to reports of a crash involving a Citroen C4 and Toyota Hilux on the B1078.
Four people travelling in the Citroen have been taken to hospital.
The air ambulance attended, with a volunteer critical care paramedic from the emergency medical charity SARS also providing assistance.
Paramedics assessed six people in total, with the four casualties being taken to hospital by a road ambulance.
A spokesperson for Suffolk police said the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Three fire crews - from Woodbridge, Framlingham and Princes Street, Ipswich - were called to the scene.
The road is currently closed.