Victim surrounded by masked men during attempted robbery in Sudbury

Police are investigating an attempted robbery in King Street, Sudbury Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A man was surrounded by three masked men and pushed against a wall during an attempted robbery in Sudbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened at around 9.35pm on Thursday, July 4 in King Street.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was first approached by a woman asking for money and, after he refused, she made a phone call to unknown people, describing the victim.

The victim left the area, walking in the direction of King Street, where soon after he was ushered by three men into the driveway between Chicken George and Illustrated Tattoos.

They surrounded the victim, one of whom grabbed him and pushed him against the wall.

The other two men attempted to find items in his pockets but the victim managed to run away and was unhurt.

The woman is described as white, in her mid 20s, about 5ft 5ins tall, with ginger straggly hair.

She was wearing a black tank top and black leggings with white trainers.

The three male suspects were described as white, in their late 20s or early 30s.

They wore black bandannas covering their mouths with hoods up and were wearing either grey or black jogging bottoms.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist officers in their investigation should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/38896/19

You can also report information online here or by emailing naomi@harger@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org