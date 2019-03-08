Thunderstorms

A12 blocked after four vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 08:17 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 02 May 2019

The collision has left one lane blocked between East Bergholt and Capel St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The collision has left one lane blocked between East Bergholt and Capel St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A crash involving four vehicles is causing havoc for drivers heading towards Ipswich.

Police were called at 7.35am with reports of a four vehicle crash heading northbound on the A12 in Suffolk.

The collision happened between junction 31 (East Bergholt) and junction 32A (Capel St Mary), and is causing a build up of traffic back to junction 30 (Stratford St Mary), according to the AA Traffic News website.

The right hand lane heading in the northbound direction is currently blocked.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said recovery is on scene and it is hoped the vehicles can be moved shortly.

No serious injuries have been reported.

