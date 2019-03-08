A12 blocked after four vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 08:17 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 02 May 2019
A crash involving four vehicles is causing havoc for drivers heading towards Ipswich.
Police were called at 7.35am with reports of a four vehicle crash heading northbound on the A12 in Suffolk.
The collision happened between junction 31 (East Bergholt) and junction 32A (Capel St Mary), and is causing a build up of traffic back to junction 30 (Stratford St Mary), according to the AA Traffic News website.
The right hand lane heading in the northbound direction is currently blocked.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said recovery is on scene and it is hoped the vehicles can be moved shortly.
No serious injuries have been reported.