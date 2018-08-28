Heavy Rain

Minister hears of need for new Four Villages bypass on A12 in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 16:25 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:25 28 November 2018

Dr Therese Coffey shows Jesse Norman the route of the Four Villages' by-pass watched by Peter Aldous, Matthew Hicks and Dr Dan Poulter. Picture: Office of DR DAN POULTER

Archant

Suffolk MPs have been joined by county council leader Matthew Hicks in a new bid to secure government funding for a new by-pass around four villages on the A12.

East Suffolk’s three Tory MPs, Dr Dan Poulter, Mr Peter Aldous and Dr Therese Coffey, and Mr Hicks met roads minister Jesse Norman to press the case for the by-pass – and call for more support from energy giant EDF which hopes to build Sizewell C power station.

In a joint statement, the MPs said there had been a strong case for a Four Villages Bypass for many years – but that with the cost likely to be more than £150m there needed to be support from all sides.

With the development of Suffolk’s Energy Coast, bringing with it the prospect of economic growth and a boost to local jobs, the MPs felt it important to press the case for much needed improvements to the A12 with the Minister.

They also said it would boost tourism in the area – during the summer the roads through east Suffolk are often seriously congested with holidaymakers and day-trippers.

Central Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter, said “I am particularly mindful of the challenges faced by those residents living in the four villages of Marlesford, Little Glemham, Stratford St Andrew and Farnham who are deserving of a bypass in order to both decongest the villages, as well as to improve traffic speeds and flow.

“However with a new bypass likely to cost upwards of £150 million, there is a very clear case now for EDF to seriously up its game in terms of its financial contribution to a bypass and I will continue to work closely with my colleagues in Parliament as we make the case for funding.”

Suffolk Coastal MP Dr Therese Coffey added “‘Improving the A12 is a shared objective recognising the needs for the proposed nuclear power station and other energy projects as well as the ambitious growth plans of the local councils.

“This was a constructive meeting with the Minister and we will keep working together for the SEGWAY to come into reality. “

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said: “An improved A12 to Lowestoft is vitally important to the Waveney economy and will help attract new business to the area.

“It was good to have the opportunity to highlight this to the Minister and to tell him about Waveney’s great potential that infrastructure improvements can unlock.”

