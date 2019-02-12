Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘50% of our audience are meat-eaters’ says founder of Vegan Festival

PUBLISHED: 11:30 15 February 2019

The Norwegian Bakers will return to Essex Vegan Festival on Saturday, March 2. Picture: NIGEL BROWN

The Norwegian Bakers will return to Essex Vegan Festival on Saturday, March 2. Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Archant

If you thought the Essex Vegan Festival was just for vegans and vegetarians, then think again.

Victoria Bryceson the founder of the Essex Vegan Festival is in partnership with Miracles Mission an animal wefare charity set up by Victoria herself. Picture: ESSEX VEGAN FESTIVALVictoria Bryceson the founder of the Essex Vegan Festival is in partnership with Miracles Mission an animal wefare charity set up by Victoria herself. Picture: ESSEX VEGAN FESTIVAL

For the founder of the festival, which returns to Colchester for the fourth time next month, reveals that half of the visitors are, infact, meat-eaters.

Gourmet vegan cheeses, creamy chocolates and vegan kebabs will be among the delicacies featured at this year’s Essex Vegan Festival when it returns to Charter Hall on Saturday March 2.

But, according to organisers, not all visitors will necessarily be following plant-based diets.

Victoria Bryceson, founder of the festival, said: “We’ve noticed a 50/50 split of vegans and meat-eaters who attend our festivals.

Vegan pizza on offer at Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester's Charter Hall. Picture:ESSEX VEGAN FESTIVALVegan pizza on offer at Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester's Charter Hall. Picture:ESSEX VEGAN FESTIVAL

“I’m also seeing more and more people who aren’t vegans coming along, often they are looking to reduce the amount of meat they eat.”

Victoria believes that the event’s success in Colchester is due to the lack of vegan options currently available. She said: “Compared to other towns and cities Colchester doesn’t have many vegan cafes or shops, so people looking for vegan alternatives usually have to travel miles to get what they want.

“It’s really nice to be able to bring veganism to the town – it’s always a really positive environment and it’s fantastic that this will be our fourth time in Colchester.”

On the day local stall holders will include Muffin Makery from South Benfleet, Norwegian Bakers, from Colchester, Essex Pig Save and Munchy Seeds, from Leiston.

A range of gourmet vegan cakes will be on offer at the Essex Vegan Festival. Picture: ESSEX VEGAN FESTIVALA range of gourmet vegan cakes will be on offer at the Essex Vegan Festival. Picture: ESSEX VEGAN FESTIVAL

The festival will have something for everyone – with the latest designer vegan labels such as ‘Viva La Vegan’ hoodies from its compassionate clothing range and a huge variety of gifts including candles, jewellery and even animal treats.

There will also be live cooking demonstrations, yoga sessions and useful nutrition talks on how to live a vegan lifestyle.

The popular event also hosted its very own Christmas market back in November, which brought in hundreds of people to the town and showcased everything vegan.

Next momnth’s festival will be held from 10.30am to 4.30pm with entry from just £3 and under 16s going free. Standard tickets can be purchased at the door on the day, while VIP tickets at £15 can be purchased online in advance.

Crowds gather at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX VEGAN FESTIVALCrowds gather at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX VEGAN FESTIVAL

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills Norwich date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man who died after silo fall named locally as farmer John Edwards

John Edwards died after falling into a silo near Eye Picture: SOPHIE SMITH

Keen runner diagnosed with Parkinson’s will take on London Marathon

Lisa Dalton, from Sudbury, who will run the London Marathon in April Picture: LISA DALTON

‘50% of our audience are meat-eaters’ says founder of Vegan Festival

The Norwegian Bakers will return to Essex Vegan Festival on Saturday, March 2. Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Firm established by soldiers returning from the Great War now employs more than 200 people

Bland Fielden senior staff circa 1970. Back row: Tommy Parr (insurance manager), Leslie Baker (general accounts manager), Alan Martin (audit manager), Bob Fisher (building society manager), Ben Herbert (senior exec), Ernest Purser (manager – worked for Bland Fielden for 61 years), Gerald Bird (tax dept), Dick Phillips (partner, general accounts), Tom Lachohee (senior exec), Charlie Bareham (tax dept manager), Frank Eldred (audit senior exec), Laurie Loxley (audit manager). Front row: Charles Lissimore (audit manager), Yvonne Whyman (receptionist), Geoffrey Lockhart (partner), Christine Pittock (manager, general accounts), Russell Wray (partner), C Lupton Fielden (partner), Eric Bland (partner), George Digby (partner and former Colchester United player), Yvonne Ling (audit manager), Clifford Robins (partner).

Campaign to upgrade A1307 gets boost after road is included in potential investment report

The A1307 Strategy Board
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists