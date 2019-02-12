‘50% of our audience are meat-eaters’ says founder of Vegan Festival

If you thought the Essex Vegan Festival was just for vegans and vegetarians, then think again.

For the founder of the festival, which returns to Colchester for the fourth time next month, reveals that half of the visitors are, infact, meat-eaters.

Gourmet vegan cheeses, creamy chocolates and vegan kebabs will be among the delicacies featured at this year’s Essex Vegan Festival when it returns to Charter Hall on Saturday March 2.

But, according to organisers, not all visitors will necessarily be following plant-based diets.

Victoria Bryceson, founder of the festival, said: “We’ve noticed a 50/50 split of vegans and meat-eaters who attend our festivals.

“I’m also seeing more and more people who aren’t vegans coming along, often they are looking to reduce the amount of meat they eat.”

Victoria believes that the event’s success in Colchester is due to the lack of vegan options currently available. She said: “Compared to other towns and cities Colchester doesn’t have many vegan cafes or shops, so people looking for vegan alternatives usually have to travel miles to get what they want.

“It’s really nice to be able to bring veganism to the town – it’s always a really positive environment and it’s fantastic that this will be our fourth time in Colchester.”

On the day local stall holders will include Muffin Makery from South Benfleet, Norwegian Bakers, from Colchester, Essex Pig Save and Munchy Seeds, from Leiston.

The festival will have something for everyone – with the latest designer vegan labels such as ‘Viva La Vegan’ hoodies from its compassionate clothing range and a huge variety of gifts including candles, jewellery and even animal treats.

There will also be live cooking demonstrations, yoga sessions and useful nutrition talks on how to live a vegan lifestyle.

The popular event also hosted its very own Christmas market back in November, which brought in hundreds of people to the town and showcased everything vegan.

Next momnth’s festival will be held from 10.30am to 4.30pm with entry from just £3 and under 16s going free. Standard tickets can be purchased at the door on the day, while VIP tickets at £15 can be purchased online in advance.