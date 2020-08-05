Fourth arrest following robbery in Suffolk village

A fourth man has been arrested by detectives following a robbery at an elderly woman’s home in Cavendish.

The incident happened at the woman’s home at Nether Road in the Suffolk village during the early hours of Thursday, April 16, when cash and jewellery was stolen.

The woman, who is aged in her 70s, was asleep in her bedroom when three men entered the property.

A 44-year-old man from Chigwell was arrested by police on Tuesday on suspicion of robbery and quizzed by officers at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

A 42-year-old man has already been charged in connection with the robbery after Suffolk detectives directed Metropolitan Police officers to an address in Ilford on April 22.

Sammy Okat-Uma, of New North Road, Ilford, Essex, was subsequently charged with robbery and remanded. He appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on July 13 and was remanded into custody.

Police arrested a second suspect, a 43-year-old man from Basildon, on June 8 in connection with the robbery. He was brought to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and has been re-bailed to return to police on September 8.

A third man, a 45-year-old from Wanstead, London, was arrested on suspicion of robbery on June 13 and has now been re-bailed to return to police on September 11.

The fourth man has now been bailed to return to police on August 26.