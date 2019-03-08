Fourth arrest after 20-year-old stabbed near pub

A fourth arrest has been made after a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHANT

A 32-year-old man is the fourth person arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds which left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called shortly after 11.35pm on Friday, October 25 to reports that a man had been stabbed during a fight with a group of four or five men in the car park outside The Moreton Hall pub in Lawson Place.

The victim - who is aged in his 20s - was taken by ambulance to hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries, where he now remains in a stable condition.

This morning a 32-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned by detectives.

This was the fourth arrest in connection with the attack, with a third arrest taking place on Monday, October 28 and two further arrests over the weekend.

On Monday, a 29-year-old man from Haverhill was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He was questioned and subsequently released on bail until Monday, November 18 pending further enquiries.

A 24-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Saturday, October 26. He was questioned and subsequently released on bail until Monday, November 18 pending further enquiries.

A 29-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested shortly after the attack, in the early hours of Saturday, October 26. He was questioned and subsequently released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 64977/19.

