E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fourth arrest after 20-year-old stabbed near pub

PUBLISHED: 14:29 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 30 October 2019

A fourth arrest has been made after a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

A fourth arrest has been made after a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT

A 32-year-old man is the fourth person arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds which left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called shortly after 11.35pm on Friday, October 25 to reports that a man had been stabbed during a fight with a group of four or five men in the car park outside The Moreton Hall pub in Lawson Place.

The victim - who is aged in his 20s - was taken by ambulance to hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries, where he now remains in a stable condition.

This morning a 32-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned by detectives.

This was the fourth arrest in connection with the attack, with a third arrest taking place on Monday, October 28 and two further arrests over the weekend.

On Monday, a 29-year-old man from Haverhill was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He was questioned and subsequently released on bail until Monday, November 18 pending further enquiries.

A 24-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Saturday, October 26. He was questioned and subsequently released on bail until Monday, November 18 pending further enquiries.

A 29-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested shortly after the attack, in the early hours of Saturday, October 26. He was questioned and subsequently released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 64977/19.

Read more: Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Election 2019: Seven issues for Suffolk voters to look out for in campaign

Sandy Martin won in 2017 by moving the discussion away from Brexit - can Labour do that again? Picture by ASHLEY PICKERING

Victim seriously injured after confronting thief who broke into home overnight

A victim has been seriously injured after a burglar tried to gain entry to his home overnight. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Murderer sent back to jail for Facebook insults about terrorism victims

Andrew Harding was jailed for 10 weeks for posting offensive messages about Muslim worshippers killed at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘I trust every single one of them’ – Lambert says squad rotation policy will have long-term benefits

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has regularly changed his personnel and formation this season. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Fourth arrest after 20-year-old stabbed near pub

A fourth arrest has been made after a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists