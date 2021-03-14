'Fantastic team' praised after care home secures 'good' rating

Published: 8:00 AM March 14, 2021 Updated: 9:22 AM March 14, 2021

Foxburrow Grange in Colchester has been rated 'good' by the CQC - Credit: Outlook Care

A Colchester care home boss has praised her "fantastic team" after the service achieved its second consecutive 'good' rating from a watchdog.

Foxburrow Grange, in Ypres Road, was visited by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in December last year.

A previous inspection had seen the service, which is managed by Outlook Care, rated 'good' in March 2018.

In a recently-published report, the CQC found the care home to provide a "well-planned" service for its 63 residents and said they were enough staff to run it safely.

The staff were praised for allowing residents to live full lives - Credit: Outlook Care

Inspectors said the arrival of the new manager had been welcomed and there had been a number of "positive changes".

The new manager's "practical, person-centred approach" was "making a difference to the care people received", the CQC added.

The watchdog also praised the home's measures to prevent any potential coronavirus outbreaks.

The report added: "Feedback was particularly positive about how well and open the manager was communicating with people, families and staff.

"People were supported to have choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.

The home has achieved its second consecutive 'good' rating - Credit: Outlook Care

"The manager promoted a person-centred approach to managing restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. They communicated well with people and families to explain restrictions.

"Infection control and prevention measures were in place and we were assured the service had systems in place to respond to coronavirus and other infection outbreaks effectively.

"Senior staff carried out regular checks on the quality of care and took action which directly improved care standards.

"Staff were clear of safeguarding processes, and when and how to raise concerns."

Lola Richards, the home's manager, paid tribute to her staff for helping the service retain its rating.

She said: "We have made lots of positive changes here at Foxburrow Grange and we are continuing to make more.

"We have a fantastic team of staff and continue to make improvements together to make Foxburrow Grange an even better place to live.

"We are very pleased that Foxburrow Grange has again received this rating, having previously been rated 'good' by the CQC in December 2017."