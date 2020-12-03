Care home creates ‘pod’ for visits amid Covid-19

The new screen keeps residents and visitors protected Picture: JAMES CANTRELL Archant

A pod has been created at a Suffolk care home to allow residents and visitors to continue to see each other through the winter months.

The new pods allow visitors and residents to catch up Picture: JAMES CANTRELL The new pods allow visitors and residents to catch up Picture: JAMES CANTRELL

Residents at Foxearth Lodge Care Home, in Saxstead, had been able to see visitors in a marquee over the summer but are now using a special pod in one of the home’s living spaces.

A floor to ceiling Perspex screen has allowed them to chat without putting each other at risk.

All visits are pre-booked and a new job was created at the home to co-ordinate the visits.

Visitors can enter from the side of the building, meaning they don’t come into contact with any other residents - although they still wear PPE.

There had been concerned that the Perspex may make it hard for families to communicated but the home say that both residents and their families have really enjoyed the space.

“It’s worked really well,” said James Cantrell, from the home.

“It makes a difference to their quality of life.”

Although new tests look set to allow families to meet and touch again, the home believes the pod will still be well-used due to its convenience.

“We will keep it runnning,” said Mr Cantrell.