Could you assemble a team to tackle the Framlingham Gala duathlon?

The Fram Gala team duathlon will be a fun challenge for all abilities and ages Picture: Dean Warner Archant

The Framlingham Gala Fest gets off to a sporty start this year - and you could be taking part.

The relay style Team Duathlon is a fun challenge for all abilities and ages, featuring a 2k run, 16k cycle, and finally a 5k run, with each team member taking on one section of the race.

The 2k run will take place on the field at Framlingham Sports Club, allowing all ages 10+ to give it a go. When this has been completed the second team member will start the 16k bike ride, setting off and finishing at the Sports Club. Once the cycling has been completed, the third team member will start a 5k run.

The race is ideal for families, friends or groups. There will be various prizes on offer and you can choose the category you would like to enter.

The team duathlon takes place on Saturday, May 25. Registration is at 9am, warm up at 10.30am and the race starts at 11am. Entry is £30 for your team of three.

Full details, route maps and entry via www.framlinghamgalafest.co.uk