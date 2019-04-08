Princesses for this year’s big Framlingham Gala weekend are named

This year�s Fram Gala Fest princesses, from left, Lexie Bullingham, Grace Carr, and Millie Barker Picture: Contributed Archant

The three Framlingham Gala Fest princesses for this year’s event have been named.

Lexie Bullingham, Grace Carr, and Millie Barker, all from the Framlingham area, will be the stars of the traditional Gala Fest parade which will make its way through the town on Monday, May 27.

This is the second year of the new three-day format for the event, whose history stretches back for more than 200 years. This year’s theme is sand, sea and surf.

The weekend’s events kick off on Saturday, May 25 with a duathlon, and live music at Framlingham Sports Club in Badingham Road. On Sunday, May 26, there will be a craft fair in St. Michael’s Rooms, and live music by the castle pond from noon until 6pm.

Then on Monday, May 27, there is a car boot sale at the Sports Club, the parade, music, children’s races, and a fair throughout the afternoon on the Castle Meadow until 8pm. Proceeds from the Gala Fest go to Framlingham Sports Club.