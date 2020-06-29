E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mobile coronavirus testing centres expanding across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:27 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 29 June 2020

Mobile coronavirus testing sites will visit towns in Suffolk and north Essex this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mobile coronavirus testing sites will visit towns in Suffolk and north Essex this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

More towns in Suffolk are set to be visited by mobile coronavirus testing stations as the government looks to double those mobilised.

The testing centres, mobilised by the Ministry of Defence alongside with the Suffolk Resilience Forum, will run alongside Copdock’s permanent testing centre, which is open every day from 8am to 7pm.

New testing centres opened in Beccles and Sudbury last week, with a further site set to open in Framlingham and Halesworth this week.

It comes as the UK’s mobile testing unit capacity is boosted by the largest deployment of armed forces personnel during the Covid-19 outbreak.

An additional 140 Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) vehicles will be made available across the country, bringing the number of mobile testing units to 236, up from 96 at the end of April.

A further 1,763 armed forces personnel will be tasked with providing support to the units.

Where will the testing centres be?

■ Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre, Red House Lane – Thursday, July 2.

■ Lowestoft – Waterlane Leisure Centre, Rotterdam Road – Wednesday, July 1 and Friday, July 3.

■ Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre in Rougham Hill Road – Tuesday, June 30 and Friday, July 3.

■ Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Wednesday, July 1 and Sunday, July 5.

■ Beccles – Beccles Hospital – Saturday, July 4. ■ Framlingham – Location TBC – Thursday, July 2 and Sunday, July 5. ■ Halesworth – North Suffolk Skills Centre – Tuesday, June 30 and Saturday, July 4.

■ Sudbury – Great Cornard Sports Centre – Wednesday, July 1 and Saturday, July 4.

Outside of Suffolk, tests will also be available from these government-run mobile sites:

■ Clacton – Clacton Leisure Centre – Tuesday, June 30 and Friday, July 3.

■ Thetford – Brecklands Leisure Centre – Wednesday, June 30 and Sunday, July 5.

■ Great Yarmouth – Location TBC – Thursday, July 1 and Sunday, July 5.

Who is eligible for testing?

In England, anyone showing coronavirus symptoms – including fever, a persistent cough and losing senses of taste and smell – is eligible for testing.

Tests can be booked for yourself or any member of your household.

All tests must be booked – there are no walk-in or drive-in appointments.

After booking a test, you will be encouraged to alert those who you have had close contact with – and those in your household should start a period of self-isolation for 14 days since symptoms began.

A list of scenarios and how long you should self-isolate for can be found on the Suffolk County Council testing website.

Links to the Home, But Not Alone service are also available on the website.

How do you book a test?

Tests can be booked via the government’s online portal or by calling the new dedicated 119 number.

Essential workers can also book for priority testing, alongside those working in care homes – including asymptomatic carers.

In Waveney, tests for key workers such as teachers and those working in transport are eligible for free testing outside of the government’s testing capability.

The tests, offered by Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, can be applied for via its website.

Government guidance states tests need to be carried out within the first five days of symptoms appearing in order to be the most effective.

What does the Government say?

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Testing is at the heart of the strategy for beating coronavirus.

“The UK armed forces have played a vital role in ensuring that key workers and the most vulnerable are able to access that testing where and when they need it most.

“Our military will continue to support however possible and for as long as needed, in order to keep the British people safe as lockdown measures are adjusted.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Big interview: ‘I was a complete Space Cadet’ - Luke Woolfenden on coming through the Town academy, transfer rumours and Premier League goals

Luke Woolfenden is one of Town's crown jewels Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

The ‘coronavirus generation’ – how the lives of young people have been knocked off track

Chloe Sheehan/Evie Relph/Annabel Munday/Tayah Butler are just some of the 'coronavirus generation' who fear their future will change as a result of the pandemic. Picture: Submitted

Coastguard rescue three men at Felixstowe

Felixstowe Coastguard Team worked with ambulances to rescue three men who got into trouble in the water. Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Most Read

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Big interview: ‘I was a complete Space Cadet’ - Luke Woolfenden on coming through the Town academy, transfer rumours and Premier League goals

Luke Woolfenden is one of Town's crown jewels Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

The ‘coronavirus generation’ – how the lives of young people have been knocked off track

Chloe Sheehan/Evie Relph/Annabel Munday/Tayah Butler are just some of the 'coronavirus generation' who fear their future will change as a result of the pandemic. Picture: Submitted

Coastguard rescue three men at Felixstowe

Felixstowe Coastguard Team worked with ambulances to rescue three men who got into trouble in the water. Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Work on new 65-home estate gets under way

Bellway has pledged to invest thousands of pounds into the Haughley community Picture: BELLWAY

Mobile coronavirus testing centres expanding across Suffolk

Mobile coronavirus testing sites will visit towns in Suffolk and north Essex this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Speeding offences fall by 65% in lockdown - but one driver caught at 125mph

The number of speeding drivers fell dramatically in April as the UK was in lockdown Picture: Archant

Two arrested in connection with migrant smuggling after 14 men detained in Southwold

Two men were arrested in connection with incident at Southwold Harbour last year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN