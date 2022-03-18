Framlingham band release debut EP hoping to follow in Ed's footsteps

Ikarus, a group of 15-16 year olds from Framlingham have released their debut EP -'Time to Play Outside' - Credit: Dom Compton

A band based in Framlingham is hoping to follow in Ed Sheeran’s footsteps with its debut EP.

Ikarus, an Indie rock/pop band based, has released its debut EP 'Time To Play Outside'.

Ikarus is made up of four members, aged between 15 and 16, who all go to Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham - just as superstar singer-songwriter Ed did.

Tom Turner is lead vocalist and guitarist, Hunter Goddard, lead guitarist and backup vocalist, bassist is Hayden Peasey and drummer Archie Lucas.

The four members of Ikarus are all students at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham - Credit: Dom Compton

All tracks on the EP are original songs, with lead vocalist Tom Turner saying: “We write all our own songs, we each have a separate role to play in the process.

“Whilst I write the lyrics and rhythm guitar parts, Hunter, our lead guitarist, writes intricate guitar parts to fit with the melody.

“On top of this Hayden on bass, who is heavily inspired by Flea (Red Hot Chilli Peppers), weaves a baseline throughout. This is topped by Archie on drums, who drives the song forward. All together we work so well together.”

Ikarus had to practice during lockdowns over the last year. Tom said: “Rehearsing during Covid was incredibly hard, all we wanted was the chance to be together and share the music we had written and made.

“We tried various solutions like Zoom and Skype which worked to an extent, but nothing could compare to the ability to be in a room together, turning it up loud and blasting our tunes.

Ikarus have previously raised over £700 for two charities through ticket sales and merchandise sales - Credit: Dom Compton

“We’ve been inspired in so many ways by Ed. You can’t go 100 yards in Framlingham without a hint of his legacy, and our school is littered with heirlooms of his past.

“This is brilliant, it gives us the drive to go forward, knowing that the chance to break out of Suffolk, no matter how much we love it, is possible.”

In November last year, Ikarus organised a charity gig at the school, for Breast Cancer Awareness and Teenage Cancer Trust, raising over £700 from people paying to see them and t-shirt sales.

The EP is available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes.