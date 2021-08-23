Care home residents bring Tokyo to Suffolk by hosting their own Olympics
Residents at a care home brought a taste of Tokyo to Framlingham as they hosted their own version of the Olympic Games.
Sports fans at Mills Meadow, which is managed by Care UK, held a ceremony to mark the start of the recently-concluded games.
Residents at the home, which boasts a suite honouring Framlingham superstar Ed Sheeran, even took part in their own torch relay in the garden.
Becky Calver, home manager at Mills Meadow, said the service's residents were thrilled to see Team GB's stars in action in Tokyo.
She said: "Team members and residents are enjoying getting into the Olympic spirit, and bringing the Games to Framlingham.
"From creative activities, such as making the Olympic rings and torch, to encouraging residents to walk a lap of the home as part of the relay, themed events are great fun, and are a fantastic way to encourage residents to get active.
"We have lots of sporting fans here, and we enjoyed following Team GB and counting the medals."
