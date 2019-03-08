'Outstanding': Care home which boasts an Ed Sheeran suite praised for exceptional service

Mills Meadow Care Home staff and residents celebrate their home being rated as 'Outstanding' by the care Quality Commission. Picture: Stephen Waller © Stephen Waller

A Framlingham care home, where singer Ed Sheeran has a wing named in his honour, has been rated as 'Outstanding' in a report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Ed Sheeran opens the new Sheeran Suite at Mills Meadow Care Home in Framlingham with care home manager Sue Hill and resident Mary Swan. Ed Sheeran opens the new Sheeran Suite at Mills Meadow Care Home in Framlingham with care home manager Sue Hill and resident Mary Swan.

Mills Meadow, which was visited by the pop sensation in 2015 as he opened the Sheeran Suite, was commended for the "exceptional" service it delivers to its residents.

Sally Shadbolt, home manager at Mills Meadow, paid tribute to her colleagues after receiving the outcome of the CQC report.

Ms Shadbolt said: "Receiving an 'Outstanding' rating shows just how dedicated the team is to looking after everyone's individual needs, and we will continue our hard work to ensure residents receive the highest quality care and live fulfilling lives.

"I would like to say thank you to the team for all of their hard work, which I know is also greatly appreciated by residents and their families."

Mills Meadow has become the fourth Suffolk care home run by Care UK to receive the highest rating from the CQC, following Ipswich's Asterbury Place, Cleves Place in Haverhill and Mildenhall Lodge in Mildenhall.

The CQC report paid particular attention to the "visible presence" Mills Meadow holds in the Framlingham community, noting the "effective links" it had established with the community groups that frequently visit the home.

It also observed how staff were "passionate" about their roles.

Ed Sheeran's visit was arranged after the care home began naming suites after Suffolk icons, they chose the singer because of his connection with Framlingham.

Care UK, who manage the home, recognised the visit by donating £500 to East Anglia's Children's Hospice, Ed's charity of choice.

Mills Meadow's new status marks an improvement on its previous 'Good' rating from September 2016.

Rebecca Hopfensperger, cabinet member for adult care at Suffolk County Council, said: "I am delighted to see Mills Meadow receive an 'Outstanding' rating from the Care Quality Commission.

"The staff at the home have demonstrated an excellent level of care for residents, and they should feel very proud of their efforts.

"It is a standard that should be celebrated, and I am pleased that the residents the council places in the home are receiving such an excellent quality of life."