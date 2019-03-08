E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Outstanding': Care home which boasts an Ed Sheeran suite praised for exceptional service

PUBLISHED: 15:43 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 01 October 2019

Mills Meadow Care Home staff and residents celebrate their home being rated as 'Outstanding' by the care Quality Commission. Picture: Stephen Waller

Mills Meadow Care Home staff and residents celebrate their home being rated as 'Outstanding' by the care Quality Commission. Picture: Stephen Waller

© Stephen Waller

A Framlingham care home, where singer Ed Sheeran has a wing named in his honour, has been rated as 'Outstanding' in a report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Ed Sheeran opens the new Sheeran Suite at Mills Meadow Care Home in Framlingham with care home manager Sue Hill and resident Mary Swan.Ed Sheeran opens the new Sheeran Suite at Mills Meadow Care Home in Framlingham with care home manager Sue Hill and resident Mary Swan.

Mills Meadow, which was visited by the pop sensation in 2015 as he opened the Sheeran Suite, was commended for the "exceptional" service it delivers to its residents.

Sally Shadbolt, home manager at Mills Meadow, paid tribute to her colleagues after receiving the outcome of the CQC report.

Ms Shadbolt said: "Receiving an 'Outstanding' rating shows just how dedicated the team is to looking after everyone's individual needs, and we will continue our hard work to ensure residents receive the highest quality care and live fulfilling lives.

"I would like to say thank you to the team for all of their hard work, which I know is also greatly appreciated by residents and their families."

Ed Sheeran opens the new Sheeran Suite at Mills Meadow Care Home in Framlingham and chats with residents.Ed Sheeran opens the new Sheeran Suite at Mills Meadow Care Home in Framlingham and chats with residents.

Mills Meadow has become the fourth Suffolk care home run by Care UK to receive the highest rating from the CQC, following Ipswich's Asterbury Place, Cleves Place in Haverhill and Mildenhall Lodge in Mildenhall.

You may also want to watch:

The CQC report paid particular attention to the "visible presence" Mills Meadow holds in the Framlingham community, noting the "effective links" it had established with the community groups that frequently visit the home.

It also observed how staff were "passionate" about their roles.

Ed Sheeran opens the new Sheeran Suite at Mills Meadow Care Home in Framlingham with care home manager Sue Hill.Ed Sheeran opens the new Sheeran Suite at Mills Meadow Care Home in Framlingham with care home manager Sue Hill.

Ed Sheeran's visit was arranged after the care home began naming suites after Suffolk icons, they chose the singer because of his connection with Framlingham.

Care UK, who manage the home, recognised the visit by donating £500 to East Anglia's Children's Hospice, Ed's charity of choice.

Mills Meadow's new status marks an improvement on its previous 'Good' rating from September 2016.

Rebecca Hopfensperger, cabinet member for adult care at Suffolk County Council, said: "I am delighted to see Mills Meadow receive an 'Outstanding' rating from the Care Quality Commission.

Ed Sheeran opens the new Sheeran Suite at Mills Meadow Care Home in Framlingham with resident Liz Austin (right) and care home manager Sue Hill and presents a cheque to EACH for £500Ed Sheeran opens the new Sheeran Suite at Mills Meadow Care Home in Framlingham with resident Liz Austin (right) and care home manager Sue Hill and presents a cheque to EACH for £500

"The staff at the home have demonstrated an excellent level of care for residents, and they should feel very proud of their efforts.

"It is a standard that should be celebrated, and I am pleased that the residents the council places in the home are receiving such an excellent quality of life."

Most Read

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain across Suffolk

Lightning at Needham Lake Picture - STEVEN MCELREA

Person injured in serious crash between car and bin lorry

Police have closed the B1116 Harleston Road at Weybread following a serious crash. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain across Suffolk

Lightning at Needham Lake Picture - STEVEN MCELREA

Person injured in serious crash between car and bin lorry

Police have closed the B1116 Harleston Road at Weybread following a serious crash. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance on scene as person trapped following crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance is currently at the scene of a crash in The Avenue, Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Leo’s cardboard creations show a ‘rare’ talent

Leo Bignell is a student at St Joseph's College Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Outstanding’: Care home which boasts an Ed Sheeran suite praised for exceptional service

Mills Meadow Care Home staff and residents celebrate their home being rated as 'Outstanding' by the care Quality Commission. Picture: Stephen Waller

Man allegedly held knife to victim’s throat in burglary

The trial is expected to continue at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Sheeran to sign Castle on the Hill Elmer

Castle on the Hill on Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: DAVID VINCENT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists