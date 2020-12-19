News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Framlingham Castle to host new adventure trail

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:00 PM December 19, 2020   
Families can enjoy a Christmas trail at Framlingham Castle from Boxing Day

Families can enjoy a Christmas trail at Framlingham Castle from Boxing Day

Suffolk landmark Framlingham Castle will be playing host to a family-friendly Christmas adventure trail from Boxing Day.

English Heritage, which manages the castle, will be hosting its Christmas Adventure Quest event up to January 3, running every day between 10am and 4pm.

Families will be encouraged to explore the castle's grounds and uncover its deep history, making use of clues and QR codes that tell the landmark's tales.

Framlingham Castle dates back to the 11th century and is a Suffolk icon

Framlingham Castle dates back to the 11th century and is a Suffolk icon

English Heritage has described the event as "a great way for the whole family to get out and about in Christmas week".

Last year, Framlingham Castle opened for free for residents with an IP13 postcode as part of a campaign to encourage people to shop in the town ahead of Christmas.

Measures have also been taken to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus while on the castle grounds, English Heritage has said, with the number of visitors restricted.

Tickets are available to book on English Heritage's website and are the same price as standard entry.

Only visitors who have pre-booked tickets will be permitted entry onto the site.

