Youngsters and families enjoy Easter trail at Framlingham Castle

Gallery

Published: 5:18 PM April 6, 2021

Rebecca, Josie, Freddie and Andrew Oldershaw take part in the Easter hunt - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Youngsters have been making the most of their time off school by taking part in an Easter trail at Framlingham Castle.

Children are currently off school in the Easter holidays - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Seren and Emily took part with their dog, Teal - Credit: Charlotte Bond

English Heritage, which oversees the day-to-day running of the landmark, is hosting its Easter Adventure Quest in the castle grounds until April 18.

Liberty, Tom and Martha joined in the fun - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Aime, George, Stanley, Isaac and Cindy having a picnic at the castle - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Tickets for the trail cost £1.50 and can be booked on English Heritage's website.

Chrissy, Joseph and Chris bask in the Easter sun - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Families have been cracking clues on quest boards posted throughout the castle, which was made internationally famous in Ed Sheeran's 2017 hit 'Castle on the Hill'.

Robert and Lucas Day enjoy their day out at Framlingham Castle - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Framlingham Castle is open to the public, but the shop and museum are closed until the next step of the roadmap out of lockdown on April 12.

George, Stanley and Isaac playing games. People are enjoying the Easter Trail at Framlingham Castle Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND



