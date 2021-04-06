Gallery
Youngsters and families enjoy Easter trail at Framlingham Castle
Published: 5:18 PM April 6, 2021
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Youngsters have been making the most of their time off school by taking part in an Easter trail at Framlingham Castle.
English Heritage, which oversees the day-to-day running of the landmark, is hosting its Easter Adventure Quest in the castle grounds until April 18.
Tickets for the trail cost £1.50 and can be booked on English Heritage's website.
Families have been cracking clues on quest boards posted throughout the castle, which was made internationally famous in Ed Sheeran's 2017 hit 'Castle on the Hill'.
Framlingham Castle is open to the public, but the shop and museum are closed until the next step of the roadmap out of lockdown on April 12.
