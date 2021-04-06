News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

Youngsters and families enjoy Easter trail at Framlingham Castle

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:18 PM April 6, 2021   
Rebecca, Josie, Freddie and Andrew Oldershaw. People are enjoying the Easter Trail at Framlingham Ca

Rebecca, Josie, Freddie and Andrew Oldershaw take part in the Easter hunt - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Youngsters have been making the most of their time off school by taking part in an Easter trail at Framlingham Castle.

People are enjoying the Easter Trail at Framlingham Castle Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children are currently off school in the Easter holidays - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Seren, Emily and Teal the dog. People are enjoying the Easter Trail at Framlingham Castle Picture:

Seren and Emily took part with their dog, Teal - Credit: Charlotte Bond

English Heritage, which oversees the day-to-day running of the landmark, is hosting its Easter Adventure Quest in the castle grounds until April 18.

Liberty,Tom and Martha. People are enjoying the Easter Trail at Framlingham Castle Picture: CHARLOT

Liberty, Tom and Martha joined in the fun - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Aime, George, Stanley, Isaac and Cindy having a picnic. People are enjoying the Easter Trail at Fram

Aime, George, Stanley, Isaac and Cindy having a picnic at the castle - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Tickets for the trail cost £1.50 and can be booked on English Heritage's website.

Rebecca, Josie, Freddie and Andrew Oldershaw. People are enjoying the Easter Trail at Framlingham Ca

Rebecca, Josie, Freddie and Andrew Oldershaw take part in the Easter hunt - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Chrissy, Joseph and Chrs. People are enjoying the Easter Trail at Framlingham Castle Picture: CHARL

Chrissy, Joseph and Chris bask in the Easter sun - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Families have been cracking clues on quest boards posted throughout the castle, which was made internationally famous in Ed Sheeran's 2017 hit 'Castle on the Hill'.

Robert and Lucas Day. People are enjoying the Easter Trail at Framlingham Castle Picture: CHARLOTTE

Robert and Lucas Day enjoy their day out at Framlingham Castle - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Framlingham Castle is open to the public, but the shop and museum are closed until the next step of the roadmap out of lockdown on April 12.

George, Stanley and Isaac playing games. People are enjoying the Easter Trail at Framlingham Castle

George, Stanley and Isaac playing games. People are enjoying the Easter Trail at Framlingham Castle Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


You may also want to watch:

Framlingham Castle
Easter
Ed Sheeran

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises in East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
The Lyrid Meteor Shower will be on April 22 2021

When to watch for the Lyrid meteor shower 2021

Neil Norman

Logo Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters Steve Tiplet, Barry Clark and David Ives with a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall

RAF firefighter speechless after retirement flight with American colleagues

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus