Half-term fun as kids take over the castle
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Youngsters have taken over Framlingham Castle this week as part of half-term celebrations.
The castle, run by English Heritage, has been hosting a Kid's Rule! event for youngsters to get to grips with history.
For many the highlight of the event was Sword School, where children could learn how to wield a sword and become a daring knight for the day.
Storytellers were also on hand to help families learn more about the castle with other performers helping to bring the history of the iconic Suffolk landmark to life.
Kirstie Horne, site manager at Framlingham Castle, said it was great to have families and youngsters back at the landmark.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome our members and visitors to Kid’s Rule at Framlingham Castle this half term, one of our first events since covid restrictions have eased," she said.
"All of the staff here at Framlingham and our dedicated performers have been ready and waiting to share some much-needed cheer with the public over half term and beyond.
"It has been great over the weekend seeing families get stuck in with sword school and learning about how castles were made all while enjoying time together in the grounds of this incredible historic site.”
Kid's Rule will continue throughout the week until June 6.