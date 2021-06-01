Gallery

Published: 4:57 PM June 1, 2021

Brother and sister Charlie and Holly learn how to sword fight - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Youngsters have taken over Framlingham Castle this week as part of half-term celebrations.

Margo learning how to sword fight at Framlingham Castle - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The castle, run by English Heritage, has been hosting a Kid's Rule! event for youngsters to get to grips with history.

Demonstrators on hand at the sword school - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

For many the highlight of the event was Sword School, where children could learn how to wield a sword and become a daring knight for the day.

Storytellers were also on hand to help families learn more about the castle with other performers helping to bring the history of the iconic Suffolk landmark to life.

Framlingham Castle half term fun day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kirstie Horne, site manager at Framlingham Castle, said it was great to have families and youngsters back at the landmark.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome our members and visitors to Kid’s Rule at Framlingham Castle this half term, one of our first events since covid restrictions have eased," she said.

Youngsters have been take over Framlingham Castle - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"All of the staff here at Framlingham and our dedicated performers have been ready and waiting to share some much-needed cheer with the public over half term and beyond.

Fred, Lorna and Harrison Dadds with Freddie and Lola. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"It has been great over the weekend seeing families get stuck in with sword school and learning about how castles were made all while enjoying time together in the grounds of this incredible historic site.”

Families have been enjoying the sun at Framlingham Castle - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kid's Rule will continue throughout the week until June 6.