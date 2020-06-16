Framlingham Castle announces reopening date as lockdown eases

Framlingham Castle will reopen in July, English Heritage have confirmed Picture: ANDREW STILES ANDREW STILES

The world-famous Suffolk landmark Framlingham Castle is set to reopen to visitors on July 4 as coronavirus lockdown restrictions continue to ease.

Ed Sheeran's 2017 smash hit 'Castle on the Hill' propelled the landmark to international fame Picture: GREG ALLEN/PA Ed Sheeran's 2017 smash hit 'Castle on the Hill' propelled the landmark to international fame Picture: GREG ALLEN/PA

The 12th century fortress, which was propelled to international fame by Ed Sheeran’s 2017 hit ‘Castle on the Hill’, was forced to close in March in line with government guidance.

But as more and more restrictions are lifted, owners English Heritage have announced plans to reopen the castle doors at the start of next month.

Tickets will have to be prebooked and visitors will have to select a time of arrival.

English Heritage have said “things might be a little different” at the castle upon reopening.

The ‘Wall Walk’ around the perimeter of the castle will have a one-way system implemented to aid with social distancing.

Toilets will be open, the cafe will be serving takeaway food and the shop will have signs to guide customers.

However, the exhibition inside the castle’s workhouse will remain closed.

