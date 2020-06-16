Framlingham Castle announces reopening date as lockdown eases
PUBLISHED: 17:05 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 16 June 2020
ANDREW STILES
The world-famous Suffolk landmark Framlingham Castle is set to reopen to visitors on July 4 as coronavirus lockdown restrictions continue to ease.
The 12th century fortress, which was propelled to international fame by Ed Sheeran’s 2017 hit ‘Castle on the Hill’, was forced to close in March in line with government guidance.
But as more and more restrictions are lifted, owners English Heritage have announced plans to reopen the castle doors at the start of next month.
Tickets will have to be prebooked and visitors will have to select a time of arrival.
You may also want to watch:
English Heritage have said “things might be a little different” at the castle upon reopening.
The ‘Wall Walk’ around the perimeter of the castle will have a one-way system implemented to aid with social distancing.
Toilets will be open, the cafe will be serving takeaway food and the shop will have signs to guide customers.
However, the exhibition inside the castle’s workhouse will remain closed.
MORE: RSPB Minsmere to reopen as lockdown eases
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.