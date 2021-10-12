Framlingham Castle hopes to increase number of days it's open over winter

Published: 2:42 PM October 12, 2021

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP, Dr Dan Poulter, said he was "delighted" to visit Framlingham Castle and that he will continue to support the domestic tourism and hospitality sector

The team at Framlingham Castle celebrated a bumper summer season as it revealed potential plans to increase the number of opening days.

The castle now draws in more than 100,000 visitors per year and has more than 20 volunteers and paid members of staff.

The castle's site manager confirmed they are looking at opening the castle for more days during winter and spring if demand allows, in particular for school visits.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP, Dr Dan Poulter said he was "delighted" to visit the castle and that he will be supporting the team to help them find more car parking.

The castle increased in popularity after Framlingham's Ed Sheeran wrote a song about it called 'Castle On The Hill'.

The castle's site manager also said that they are aware parking demand is an issue that Framlingham Town Council have identified as part of their Neighbourhood Plan and the team at the castle will continue to offer the council their support as they seek to address this.