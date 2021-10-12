Framlingham Castle hopes to increase number of days it's open over winter
- Credit: Dr Dan Poulter MP
The team at Framlingham Castle celebrated a bumper summer season as it revealed potential plans to increase the number of opening days.
The castle now draws in more than 100,000 visitors per year and has more than 20 volunteers and paid members of staff.
The castle's site manager confirmed they are looking at opening the castle for more days during winter and spring if demand allows, in particular for school visits.
Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP, Dr Dan Poulter said he was "delighted" to visit the castle and that he will be supporting the team to help them find more car parking.
The castle increased in popularity after Framlingham's Ed Sheeran wrote a song about it called 'Castle On The Hill'.
You may also want to watch:
The castle's site manager also said that they are aware parking demand is an issue that Framlingham Town Council have identified as part of their Neighbourhood Plan and the team at the castle will continue to offer the council their support as they seek to address this.
Most Read
- 1 Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas
- 2 Peter Reid could take on football consultancy role at Ipswich
- 3 'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools
- 4 Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell
- 5 Motorcyclist in hospital after crash on A140
- 6 Garden sphinxes valued at £300 sold for £195,000 at Suffolk auction
- 7 Man jailed after knocking down war veteran while disqualified from driving
- 8 Woman, 85, has 'appalling' three hour wait for ambulance
- 9 Delays on A14 near Orwell Bridge after police incident
- 10 Fuller Flavour: I still don't think Cook knows his best team