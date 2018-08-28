Sunshine and Showers

Weekend of ‘seasonal treats’ to feature late night shopping, Christmas market and tree festival

PUBLISHED: 10:26 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:26 19 November 2018

Last year's Framlingham Christmas lights switch-on event Picture: MATT STOTT

Archant

A Suffolk town is said to be “uniting” behind its upcoming festive weekend of “seasonal treats”.

Framlingham Business Association has co-ordinated a series of Christmas activities, which kicks off on Friday, November 30, with a “sparkling” late night shopping event and the Christmas lights switch-on, performed by MP Dan Poulter.

The evening, which runs from 5.15pm in Market Hill, will feature an appearance from Father Christmas, a “meet your local councillor” session at the library and the announcement of the Festive Window and Christmas Card competitions winners.

There will also be a shopping booklet and a “fabulous” 12 days of Christmas Trail around the town, offering “lots of treats and goodies”, and live music.

Saturday,December 1, sees the start of St Michael’s Church’s Christmas Tree Festival, while Sunday brings the Christmas and Charity Market, from 10am-3pm.

