'Huge disappointment' as town left without Christmas tree

People getting into the festive spirit in Framlingham have been left sorely disappointed - after their town's Christmas tree failed to arrive.

An unfortunate accident in which a Christmas tree fell on top of a delivery driver meant what was supposed to be centrepiece of the East Suffolk's towns festive lights display failed to arrive.

Business leaders tried to find another tree, but to no avail - meaning it has had to put up a pole with decorations and lights attached instead.

"It's a huge disappointment to the Framlingham Business Association and the retailers in the town who have worked together," said a spokesman for Framlingham Business Association.

"It's not worth getting another tree now."

The town held its Christmas celebration event - Festive Fram - last Saturday, where a number of local groups and businesses gathered together to show off the town.

As part of the event there had been due to be a blessing of the Christmas tree by the church but, without the foliage, the pole was blessed instead.

The tree had been due to arrive from Norfolk.

"The tree was due to be delivered last week," the business association spokesman said.

"They could not deliver it.

"The man that was delivering it had another Christmas tree fall on him.

"He ended up in hospital."

The company ended up having to find another driver to get the tree to Framlingham, but with one driver in hospital they ended up behind schedule on their deliveries.

Eventually they rescheduled the delivery of the Christmas tree to Framlingham, but it still failed to arrive.

"The first time they said it would be delivered it wasn't," said the business association spokesman.

"We had a cherry picker and volunteers with it ready to receive the tree.

"I think the company has let us down. It has cost us about £1,000.

"We will be looking at our options."

The Christmas tree supplier was contacted for comment.