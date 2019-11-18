E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hockey teams cement school's reputation as 'one of the country's best'

PUBLISHED: 16:33 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 18 November 2019

Framlingham College's under-11 girls hockey team, who have been crowned East of England champions Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

A Suffolk school's hockey teams have done themselves proud in national and regional tournaments.

Framlingham College's under-11s girls have been crowned East of England champions.

while the under-13s girls team finished runners up in the national finals.

Competing in the IAPS National Hockey Finals at Repton in Derbyshire on November 15, the under-13s narrowly lost out in the final to Dean Close School, unfortunately losing their UK champions title from last year.

However the under-11s took the East of England prize in the In2Hockey tournament held in Ipswich on the same day.

The team now travel to Haileybury in Hertfordshire for the national finals next week.

A college spokesman said: "Framlingham College's growing reputation as one of the best hockey playing schools in the country has never been more evident."

