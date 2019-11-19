School sorry after student puts Nazi swastika on British war heroes photo

Framlingham College have apologised after a student doctored an image of a banner commemorating Britain's war heroes with a swastika before it was shared online.

The banner, depicting the silhouette of a soldier, was altered to include the Nazi symbol by a student.

The image was then shared with another student, who posted it on social media.

Framlingham College said the pair were immediately suspended as a result of the incident.

Louise North, principal of the college, said: "I apologise unreservedly for the offence caused by the behaviour of these pupils, which contradicts in the strongest terms the ethos of this school.

"The Framlingham College community has the most profound respect for the nation's servicemen and women, our veterans and the fallen.

"Every year, the college reflects on the huge sacrifice made by those who have served and those who have fallen, through chapel addresses, classroom discussion, external speakers and charitable undertaking.

"This year was no different, which makes the aberrant behaviour of these pupils all the more deplorable.

"In both cases, their actions were completely out of character and both are full of remorse."