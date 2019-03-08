Sunny

'He was fabulous' - Schoolboy cycling from Paris to London in memory of cousin

PUBLISHED: 13:10 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 29 June 2019

Isaac Powell will cycle from Paris to London in aid of UCLH Haematology Cancer Care Picture: GERALDINE POWELL

Isaac Powell will cycle from Paris to London in aid of UCLH Haematology Cancer Care Picture: GERALDINE POWELL

Archant

A Framlingham boy is planning a mammoth charity cycle ride from Paris to London after losing his cousin to leukaemia.

Isaac Powell, 15, is set to spend three days cycling 175 miles from Paris to London in aid of UCLH Haematology Cancer Care.

The Framlingham College pupil will be taking on the huge challenge from July 12 to 14 in memory of his "fabulous" cousin, Elias Taylor, who died from leukaemia at just 22 years old.

Elias was first diagnosed with leukaemia when he was 16, and managed to beat it three times thanks to state-of-the-art treatment from UCLH. But he passed away last year, six years into his cancer battle.

Isaac's mum, Geraldine Powell, said her nephew was a "charismatic, fabulous young man."

Isaac will set off from Parc Monceau in Paris, and hopes to arrive in London's South Park Gardens three days later for a celebration with family and friends.

He will be riding with 35 other cyclists, all of whom are backing the same cause.

The 15-year-old is no stranger to challenges, currently ranking among 80 World Class Start Team GB rowers. But despite his sporty background, Isaac has never done anything like this before - and has been training on a static bike for the ride ahead.

Every penny the cyclists raise for UCLH is ringfenced for The Elias Taylor Vegas After Party research project.

The name was inspired by a trip Elias took to Vegas only six weeks before he passed away.

Mrs Powell said the family want to treat the fundraiser as a celebration, and the funny name "sums Elias up."

Isaac said: "Elias' positivity, humour and strength inspire me to never give up."

He added that he wants "to raise money to help fund making leukaemia curable".

Together the cyclists set out to raise £50,000, but they have already hit £112,260 - and well on their way to reaching their new target of £125,000.

Mrs Powell said that her son was a "good boy" and a very dedicated athlete.

People can donate to the fundraiser by visiting Isaac's JustGiving page.

