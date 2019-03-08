E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Framlingham Conservative Club: Planning approved for developers to "breathe new life" into property

PUBLISHED: 12:03 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 03 October 2019

Planning permission has been approved to make "modest but necessary" changes to the former Framlingham Conservative Club, which is set to reopen next Easter.

Developers Paper House have expressed interest in converting the listed building in Church Street into a multi-purpose property, potentially including flats, office space and a café.

Paper House said in a statement: "Many thanks go to all those who have supported our applications and helped us along the way."

Framlingham Conservative Club, located a two-minute walk from the Framlingham Castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's song 'Castle on the Hill', closed in December 2018.

Members of its committee blamed a 'stay-at-home' drinking culture for its demise.

The club was founded in 1910, and had been described as "neglected" by former secretary Bob Roberts.

Paper House, fronted by architects Mark Hoare and Ted Ridge, was formed to "breathe exciting new life" into the building.

The group seized control of the property with the intention of creating a space of "lasting social value" in Framlingham.

Mr Hoare and Mr Ridge invited the public to provide potential ideas for the building at an open event in July, with a restaurant, café and studio space among the suggestions.

Paper House said in their planning application: "We want to achieve a new life for the club, which allows it to have a continuing public and sociable life as a mixed use building in Framlingham.

"­The Conservative Club previously managed to combine social, employment and residential space in the town centre but was unable to balance the books in large part due to declining bar sales.

"Our hope is to achieve a creative and mixed use life for the building with a nancially self-sustaining vision which does not rely on bar sales."

Approved redevelopments include installing a new toilet, replacing the garage with a studio and converting the meeting room into an office.

Paper House will now seek funding to commence redevelopment work, with the hope that the property will reopen in around Easter next year.

The company added: "We'll announce news as and when things are definite."

