E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Conservative Club set for spring reopening under new ownership

PUBLISHED: 15:32 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 27 December 2019

Paperhouse have said they now have funds to start work on the Conservative Club project Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Paperhouse have said they now have funds to start work on the Conservative Club project Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Archant

Redevelopment work on Framlingham Conservative Club will begin in the New Year, the architects behind the scheme have announced.

Paperhouse Properties have said they have the necessary funds for work on the club in Church Street to begin and have outlined the plans for the building.

Paperhouse said: "We now have funds together to start serious building work, so it will soon be a bit more obvious that something is actually happening with the club.

"The majority of the funding is in place, and we hope to have the rest of the funding secured by the end of January.

"The building is intended to be open in April or May."

Framlingham Conservative Club was founded in 1910, one of a wave of such clubs to open in the early years of the 20th century for working class supporters of the party.

The club closed in December of last year - shortly after Colchester's Conservative Club shut its doors - before being acquired by Paperhouse, which is fronted by architects Mark Hoare and Ted Ridge.

You may also want to watch:

Former Conservative Club secretary Bob Roberts had previously said the building had been "neglected" and was in desperate need of repair, including needing a new roof and fixing electrical issues.

Paperhouse held an open event at the club in July for the public to give their suggestions with what the property should be converted into.

The group said they had been inspired by residents' suggestions following the event - including a bar, cafe and art gallery.

Paperhouse have confirmed they want to develop a building that achieves a "good balance of public and private uses" with the project.

Planning permission was approved in September for Paperhouse, which was set up to redevelop Framlingham Conservative Club, to make alterations to the listed building.

It has now been confirmed that the building will be a multi-purpose property, housing a cafe, offices, meeting rooms and a two-bedroom flat.

The company said say they intend to "breathe exciting new life" into the building and create a space of "lasting social value" in Framlingham.

Paperhouse added: "The exact mix of these will depend on what local market there is and may change over time.

"We want to remain flexible."

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

No weekend through trains from East Anglia to London could hit sales

There will be no through trains to London over the weekend - could regional shopping centres get a boost from shoppers? Stock Image.

Conservative Club set for spring reopening under new ownership

Paperhouse have said they now have funds to start work on the Conservative Club project Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Flying Knee Awards 2019: Best fighter, KO, submission and fight of the year, plus much more

Steve Aimable, left, dropped a points decision to featherweight champion in a non-title fight Mads Burnell at Cage Warriors 111, but he's still my fighter of the year. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Body of missing Leiston man, 82, was found by drone, inquest hears

Brian Nunn, 82, went missing from his home in Leiston, Suffolk, on Friday July 19, 2019 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Nearly 200,000 drivers caught speeding across Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk

Nearly 200,000 drivers were caught speeding in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex in 2018-19 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists