Conservative Club set for spring reopening under new ownership

Redevelopment work on Framlingham Conservative Club will begin in the New Year, the architects behind the scheme have announced.

Paperhouse Properties have said they have the necessary funds for work on the club in Church Street to begin and have outlined the plans for the building.

Paperhouse said: "We now have funds together to start serious building work, so it will soon be a bit more obvious that something is actually happening with the club.

"The majority of the funding is in place, and we hope to have the rest of the funding secured by the end of January.

"The building is intended to be open in April or May."

Framlingham Conservative Club was founded in 1910, one of a wave of such clubs to open in the early years of the 20th century for working class supporters of the party.

The club closed in December of last year - shortly after Colchester's Conservative Club shut its doors - before being acquired by Paperhouse, which is fronted by architects Mark Hoare and Ted Ridge.

Former Conservative Club secretary Bob Roberts had previously said the building had been "neglected" and was in desperate need of repair, including needing a new roof and fixing electrical issues.

Paperhouse held an open event at the club in July for the public to give their suggestions with what the property should be converted into.

The group said they had been inspired by residents' suggestions following the event - including a bar, cafe and art gallery.

Paperhouse have confirmed they want to develop a building that achieves a "good balance of public and private uses" with the project.

Planning permission was approved in September for Paperhouse, which was set up to redevelop Framlingham Conservative Club, to make alterations to the listed building.

It has now been confirmed that the building will be a multi-purpose property, housing a cafe, offices, meeting rooms and a two-bedroom flat.

The company said say they intend to "breathe exciting new life" into the building and create a space of "lasting social value" in Framlingham.

Paperhouse added: "The exact mix of these will depend on what local market there is and may change over time.

"We want to remain flexible."