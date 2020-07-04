E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Exciting’ project to create community space in town nears completion

PUBLISHED: 06:44 05 July 2020

The project to revamp the Conservative Club in Framlingham is nearing completion Picture: ANDREW HIRST

The project to revamp the Conservative Club in Framlingham is nearing completion Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Archant

The developers behind the project to ‘breathe exciting new life’ and transform Framlingham’s former Conservative Club into a community space hope to reopen the building later this month.

Paperhouse Properties have been continuing work at the club during the Covid-19 lockdown Picture: ARCHANTPaperhouse Properties have been continuing work at the club during the Covid-19 lockdown Picture: ARCHANT

The club, in Church Street, was acquired last year by Paperhouse Properties, which is fronted by architects Mark Hoare and Ted Ridge.

Paperhouse has continued to work on the scheme during the coronavirus lockdown and are now hoping to begin a phased reopening of the club from mid-July.

Framlingham Conservative Club was founded in 1910 but closed in December 2018 - with the committee blaming a ‘stay-at-home’ drinking culture for its demise.

Paperhouse duly snapped up the building and set upon their task of creating a space of “lasting social value” in Framlingham.

They hosted an open event for the community last May, with neighbours asked to submit their ideas for how the club could be transformed into a space that benefit the whole of the town.

Among the ideas suggested included a cafe, arts gallery and an offices complex.

Paperhouse eventually settled on revamping the building into a multi-purpose property, housing a cafe, offices, meeting rooms and a two-bedroom flat.

Framlingham Area Youth Action Partnership (FAYAP) are also going to have dedicated facilities within the building thanks in part to the town council approving £15,000 of community infrastructure levy funding towards the scheme.

Paperhouse had initially hoped to have the club reopen in the spring, but the ongoing coronavirus crisis and government lockdown restrictions have set the date back several months.

Mr Hoare said: “It has obviously been a tricky few months for everyone, but we have been pressing on.

“There has been a very promising level of interest from people wanting creative workspace, some of them undoubtedly influenced by their at-home experience of the last few months and wanting to be part of a creative community close to home.

“Most of the studios are now taken and we are hoping that the place will soon have a bit of buzz about it.”

MORE: Redeveloped Conservative Club to include youth centre after £15k funding approved

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

13-year-old girl reported missing in Ipswich

Alexia Vines, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Increased working from home cited in bid for eight new homes in Suffolk village

The eight homes would be built in land east of Bickers Hill in Laxfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

“Kill two birds with one stone” - New barbershop opens at popular gym

Nathan Lawrence's Nates Barbers was fully booked in Live Fit Gym which is run by Jack Cardy. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Stuart Watson’s Verdict: Ipswich Town are in the wrong place at the wrong time – and they have only themselves to blame

Ipswich Town's curtailed League One season finished on March 7 with a 1-0 home loss to Coventry - a fourth straight defeat. Photo: Steve Waller

First pictures of new Stowmarket High School

Dave Lee-Allan, the headteacher of Stowmarket High School. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND