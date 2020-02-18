Assessments carried out at Tory club as revamp gains momentum

Redevelopment work is underway at the former Conservative Club in Framlingham Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The redevelopment of a Suffolk Conservative club is taking shape after a series of assessments were conducted at the site before work could progress.

Paperhouse Properties, which are part-way through a revamp of the former Conservative Club in Framlingham, has finalised certain conditions for the redevelopment, which is due to be completed later this year.

The developers have now conducted a series of noise and odour assessments in the vicinity, which will allow for heavy machinery to operate on site and an extraction ventilation system to be installed.

Paperhouse is promising a complete revamp of the club - including converting the meeting room into a new office, demolishing the garage to make way for a new studio and forming new entrances to the building.

It also wants to extend the size of the kitchen and create a courtyard garden.

Framlingham's Conservative Club, in Church Street, closed in December 2018 after 108 years due to dwindling bar takings.

Founded in 1910, it was originally opened as part of the British Council Working Men's Club movement.

But the committee said the club struggled to combat a 'stay-at-home' drinking culture among customers in recent years, forcing its closure.

Last year, the listed building was acquired by Paperhouse, a joint venture between architects Ted Ridge and Mark Hoare. The architects said they wanted to "breathe new life" into the former club.

The pair held a public exhibition at the club last May, where they invited suggestions for the project.

A bar, cafe and art gallery were among the proposals for the club as Paperhouse aimed to create a space of "lasting social value" in the town.

Planning permission was approved in September for Paperhouse to make alterations to the building, and the architects announced in December that they had generated sufficient funds to begin the project.

The St Michael's church rooms, opposite the club, is also subject to a similar redevelopment in a scheme that could cost in excess of £840,000.

Redevelopment work at the Conservative Club began in January, with the revamp set to be completed in April or May.

