GALLERY: The best pictures from Framlingham Country Show

Perfect weather brought thousands of visitors to the Framlingham Country Show to enjoy an eclectic mix of entertainment in one of Suffolk's most attractive spots.
The show is held at the front of Framlingham College, overlooked by the 'Castle on the Hill' that attracted worldwide fame thanks to Ed Sheeran.
This year's event contained everything from a living history section with Medieval knights and Tudor crafts to a daredevil motorcycle display in the main arena.
The regular charity dog show proved as popular as ever, and along with falconry displays and a pirate musical event, visitors enjoyed hours of fun.
This is the second year that the show has been held in August rather than in the spring – and organiser Annabel Edmundson said the change had really paid off.
She said: "The weather has been perfect. Not too hot, not too cold – it's encouraged people to come out and have a good time. In the spring it could be hit and miss.
"We've incredibly lucky to have such a great setting – the College is a beautiful building in its own right and we're overlooked by the castle. What more could you want?
"Everyone seems to have had a great time. We haven't been able to work out the numbers yet but it's clearly many thousands of visitors."
A show like this takes a great deal of planning and preparations are already underway for next August's event.
Ms Edmundson said: "We always try to have something a bit different and we start planning well in advance. We started planning next year's show back in January.
"We've been running these shows for many years now and we're delighted they've become so popular."