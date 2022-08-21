GALLERY: The best pictures from Framlingham Country Show

Gallery

Crowds at the Framlingham Country Show in front of the main College building. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Perfect weather brought thousands of visitors to the Framlingham Country Show to enjoy an eclectic mix of entertainment in one of Suffolk's most attractive spots.

Wrestling boys at the Framlingham Country Show. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The show is held at the front of Framlingham College, overlooked by the 'Castle on the Hill' that attracted worldwide fame thanks to Ed Sheeran.

Extraordinary vehicles were put through their paces at the Framlingham Country Show. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

This year's event contained everything from a living history section with Medieval knights and Tudor crafts to a daredevil motorcycle display in the main arena.

Knights in action at Framlingham Country Show overlooked by the Castle on the Hill.. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The regular charity dog show proved as popular as ever, and along with falconry displays and a pirate musical event, visitors enjoyed hours of fun.

Tudor visitors to the Framlingham Country Show. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

This is the second year that the show has been held in August rather than in the spring – and organiser Annabel Edmundson said the change had really paid off.

Bounce Fit Body Girls at Framlingham Country Show. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She said: "The weather has been perfect. Not too hot, not too cold – it's encouraged people to come out and have a good time. In the spring it could be hit and miss.

Esmee and Sampson Oswick enjoy spacehoppers at Framlingham Country Show. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We've incredibly lucky to have such a great setting – the College is a beautiful building in its own right and we're overlooked by the castle. What more could you want?

A line-up of classic cars at the Framlingham Country Show. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Everyone seems to have had a great time. We haven't been able to work out the numbers yet but it's clearly many thousands of visitors."

Crowds at the Framlingham Country Show. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A show like this takes a great deal of planning and preparations are already underway for next August's event.

Wrestling display at the Framlingham Country Show. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ms Edmundson said: "We always try to have something a bit different and we start planning well in advance. We started planning next year's show back in January.

Stunt riding at the Framlingham Country Show. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We've been running these shows for many years now and we're delighted they've become so popular."