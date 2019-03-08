Sunshine and Showers

Motorbike stunt team to headline Framlingham Country Show 2019

PUBLISHED: 19:30 19 March 2019

An alpaca at the Framlingham Country Show in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An alpaca at the Framlingham Country Show in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Organisers are promising a “fun-filled extravaganza” suitable for everyone from children and grow-ups to four-legged friends – as the Framlingham Country Show gets set to return for its 10th year.

Dogs had a great day out at the Framlingham Country Show in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDogs had a great day out at the Framlingham Country Show in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The staple event in Suffolk’s calendar will be returning on the weekend of April 13 and 14, with families across the region invited to enjoy a host of activities – from hair-raising stunt shows to a rare stint of ‘alpaca agility’.

Set in the grounds of Framlingham College, the show promises “something for everybody”, with visitors encouraged to take their pick from a horse and falcon display by Game of Thrones star Jonathan Marshall, mouth-watering cookery demonstrations, an array of classic cars, and music from the Suffolk Youth Orchestra.

Britain’s Got Talent fans will also have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of Dima and his Dancing Dogs, while thrill lovers can enjoy an adrenaline-fuelled display from the headlining Rocket Motorbike Stunt Team, a talented troupe of youngsters set to entertain with airborne stunts and a formation riding performance.

The show will be running alongside the Framlingham Festival of Dogs, with four-legged family members invited to enter one of the charity dog shows or ‘have a go’ dog agility sessions.

Performers at the Framlingham Country Show and Suffolk Food and Drink Festival in 2017 Picture: NIGEL BROWNPerformers at the Framlingham Country Show and Suffolk Food and Drink Festival in 2017 Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Animal lovers may also wish to hold a tarantula, pet a lamb or watch some ‘alpaca agility’.

More than 150 food and drink producers and shopping stands will also be available to browse.

A spokeswoman for the event team said: “We are really looking forward to the Framlingham Country Show this year on its tenth anniversary and excited to be back at the wonderful grounds of Framlingham College with the amazing backdrop of Framlingham Castle, which is what gives the show such a unique feel.

“We are delighted with many of our new and added attractions and cannot wait to see what our visitors will think.”

Medieval archery workshops will be returning to the show for its 10th year Picture: NIGEL BROWNMedieval archery workshops will be returning to the show for its 10th year Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Tickets are £8.50 for adults and £3.50 for children aged five to 13, and can be found on the show’s website.

