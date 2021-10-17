Published: 7:00 PM October 17, 2021

A Framlingham couple, who spent years rebuilding their home together, have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Francis Leeks, now 94, met his future bride in 1948 while delivering letters for his father, a local postmaster. He had recently been demobbed from the Royal Engineers after serving in Gibraltar during the Second World War.

Patricia Leeks, 88, was originally from Willisham and had been working as a housekeeper in Orford while her husband lived in nearby Barking Tye.

They married on October 18, 1951 at Stowmarket registry office and moved to Framlingham where they have lived ever since.

They have four children, 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

It was while they were bringing up their children that the couple undertook one of the biggest projects of their lives, rebuilding their own home.

"They rebuilt the house from the inside and knocked it into two," said their son Les Leeks.

"They have remained in that house ever since building it up.

"He was a builder by trade and he would come home at night and slowly brick by brick it was put right inside.

"Growing up there were always bricks on the floor."

The couple's massive project took a very long time to complete but was well worth the effort as the house has a spectacular view of Framlingham Castle from the garden, somewhere they spend much of their time.

As well as looking after their home and garden the couple are also members of their local Salvation Army.

"They would go out to soup kitchens and wherever they were needed," said Les.

"They would give someone their last penny."

To mark their anniversary the couple had a special surprise meal with their children over the weekend in Great Blakenham.

"They are very kind, and very loving and caring," said Les.

"They would do anything for anyone.

"No matter what they make it work."