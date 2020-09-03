Cafe closes while staff member awaits Covid test result
PUBLISHED: 15:33 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 03 September 2020
Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
A cafe in the heart of Framlingham has closed as a precautionary measure after one of its employees came into contact with someone with coronavirus.
A staff member at The Dancing Goat cafe in Market Hill, just next door to the town’s chemist, is being tested for coronavirus today.
A statement on the cafe’s Instagram said: “Unfortunately, a member of our staff has come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.
“As a precaution we are closing the cafe until we are sure everyone is safe.”
The cafe said it is being responsible by taking this action, but hopes to be able to reopen in the next few days.
The cafe declined to comment further on its closure.
