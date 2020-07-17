Fire crews tackle five acre field fire near Framlingham
PUBLISHED: 20:53 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:53 17 July 2020
Fire crews tackled a baler fire which spread across five acres of stubble this evening.
They were called to reports of farm machinery being on fire and arrived to find it had spread across five acres of the neighbouring field “well alight”.
The fire occurred in land off Low Road, just outside between Framlingham and Great Glemham.
Five crews from Woodbridge, Framlingham, Aldeburgh, Leiston and Saxmundham were called to the blaze at 6.12pm.
They used five reels of hoses and small gear to tackle the fire and a stop was called on the fire just before 7pm.
