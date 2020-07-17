Fire crews tackle five acre field fire near Framlingham

Five fire crews responded to the field fire near Framlingham. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Archant

Fire crews tackled a baler fire which spread across five acres of stubble this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They were called to reports of farm machinery being on fire and arrived to find it had spread across five acres of the neighbouring field “well alight”.

You may also want to watch:

The fire occurred in land off Low Road, just outside between Framlingham and Great Glemham.

Five crews from Woodbridge, Framlingham, Aldeburgh, Leiston and Saxmundham were called to the blaze at 6.12pm.

They used five reels of hoses and small gear to tackle the fire and a stop was called on the fire just before 7pm.