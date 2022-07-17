News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Framlingham Gala Fest makes welcome return after two-year absence

Author Picture Icon

William Warnes

Published: 4:00 PM July 17, 2022
The Framlingham Gala and Horse show were a big success as people flocked to be entertained PICTURE:

The return of Framlingham Gala was a big success following a two-year absence due to Covid - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Crowds flocked to Framlingham Sports Club on Saturday as the popular Gala Fest made a welcome return to the town. 

The event, which made a comeback following two years of cancellations due to Covid, was labelled a festival of colour, music and noise. 

Jasmine, George, Ameli and Callum, who attended the festival

Jasmine, George, Ameli and Callum were part of the crowds that gathered at Framlingham Sports Club - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Four children sat on a buggy

This year, the venue was changed from the traditional location of Castle Meadow to Framlingham Sports Club - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"There was a really good crowd throughout the whole day", said Gala Fest chairman, Steve Calver.

"The music and sports activities were great.

"Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves."

Man playing guitar

The event was labelled a festival of colour, music and noise - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Framlingham Bowman

The Framlingham Bowman - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The festival normally runs for three days over the Bank Holiday weekend at the end of May, but a clash with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee meant organisers had to postpone and switch to just one day. 

The venue was also changed from the traditional location of Castle Meadow. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Morsy at the double in 3-0 win
  2. 2 What are the UK's hottest days on record?
  3. 3 Is it time to take the costs crisis as seriously as we took Covid?
  1. 4 BMW stopped with 'enough cigarettes to cater entire 1980s darts tournament'
  2. 5 Six-month-old baby dies following crash
  3. 6 Councils announce changes to bin collections during heatwave
  4. 7 Stu says: Six observations following Palace and Wimbledon friendlies
  5. 8 Village homes plans refused over car use
  6. 9 'Unwanted' 145 homes get go-ahead on edge of town
  7. 10 Rapid progress being made on 560 new homes on edge of town

"We missed a couple of years due to Covid", said Steve. 

The Framlingham Bowman

Organiser, Steve Calver, said: "The music and sports activities were great" - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Two boys playing with a football

Next year the festival will return to the normal format - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"And then there were some changes that had to be made due to clashes with other events. 

"Next year we will return to the normal format.

Michelle Steward from The Sparkle Bar Ipswich.

Michelle Steward from The Sparkle Bar Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Man on a vehicle towing children sat in a buggy

The festival normally runs for three days over the May Bank Holiday weekend, but a clash with the Queen's Jubilee led to changes - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ivy, Jimmy and Elliot sat on hay

Ivy, Jimmy and Elliot were part of the crowds that attended - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"But, considering the circumstances, you couldn't fault it.

"It went really well."

Music
Framlingham News

Don't Miss

The cordon in place in Sudbury

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police cordon in place after teenage girl sexually assaulted

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Damson & Wilde

Food Reviews | Review

Trying the food at one of Suffolk's most-anticipated new restaurants

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have signed Marcus Harness from Portsmouth

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town sign Portsmouth attacker Harness as Pigott moves to Fratton Park

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are in action against Crystal Palace this morning

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's Palace friendly played out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon