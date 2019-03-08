Gallery

Can you spot yourself at this year's Framlingham Gala Fest?

The sun came out for the annual Framlingham Gala Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The Framlingham Gala Fest returned for a second year this Bank Holiday weekend - featuring an array of colour, music and family fun for all.

Children got dressed up for their special moment in the parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children got dressed up for their special moment in the parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The traditional parade on Gala Fest Monday was the crown jewel in a bumper weekend of activities fit for all the family - from sporty challenges, to live music and a craft fair.

Featuring a sea of colourful floats and fancy dress, the parade started on Station Road and made its way up to the Castle Meadow via the Market Hill.

The theme for 2019 was 'Sand, Sea & Surf' and prizes were awarded for the best decorated entries.

The Duathlon, a fun challenge for all abilities, took place at Framlingham Sports Club on Saturday, May 25, and featured a 2k and 5k runs and a 16k bike ride - with one team member taking on one section of the race.

A surfer in the parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A surfer in the parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Following the end of the event there was a BBQ, bar and live music into the evening for all competitors and spectators.

The Framlingham Sports Club also hosted an afternoon and evening of live rock, pop and country music from plenty of local singers and bands.

Bikers joined the parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bikers joined the parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The headlining act was singer-songwriter Connor Adams, who has been praised by many industry professionals, including 'BBC Music Introducing' - who cited him as "an up and coming star".

Also on the line up were Black Delilah, Blue Mean Eyes, Man in a Hat, The Eleventh Hour, Serena Grant, Nicky Rubin, AdeliJa, Stetsons are Cool, Harmless Cross Fire, Anna Carter, Andy Dee Martino and Lauren Jennifer.

Framlingham Gala was filled with colourful costumes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Framlingham Gala was filled with colourful costumes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

On Sunday, festival-goers enjoyed Music by the Pond beside the Castle Inn Pub, featuring EllY Tree, Girl in the Hat, Bex and Freda, Noah Evans, Roma, Sophie Hanson, Rob Lewis and Poder de tres.

Meanwhile, the much-loved Craft Fair showcased a variety of handmade crafts and produce from local makers.

Framlingham Gala Fest is organised and run by a small team of volunteers, with all proceeds from the weekend going to Framlingham Sports Club for the running and maintenance of the club, new facilities and lower membership costs.

The streets of Framlingham were lined with spectators for the annual Gala Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The streets of Framlingham were lined with spectators for the annual Gala Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A child enjoying the moment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A child enjoying the moment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The sun came out for the annual Framlingham Gala bringing a carnival atmosphere to town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The sun came out for the annual Framlingham Gala bringing a carnival atmosphere to town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Samboomba brought the carnival spirit to Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Samboomba brought the carnival spirit to Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Samboomba brought the carnival spirit to Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Samboomba brought the carnival spirit to Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Samboomba brought the carnival spirit to Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Samboomba brought the carnival spirit to Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Samboomba brought the carnival spirit to Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Samboomba brought the carnival spirit to Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Samboomba brought the carnival spirit to Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Samboomba brought the carnival spirit to Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Samboomba brought the carnival spirit to Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Samboomba brought the carnival spirit to Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gala princesses Millie Barker, Lexi Bullingham and Grace Carr Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Gala princesses Millie Barker, Lexi Bullingham and Grace Carr Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Maddie and Jo Ryall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Maddie and Jo Ryall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lynne Whittingstall enjoying the Gala Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lynne Whittingstall enjoying the Gala Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woody and Kirsty Gladwell Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Woody and Kirsty Gladwell Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People got very creative with their floats Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN People got very creative with their floats Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Oliver and Fleur Aldborough Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Oliver and Fleur Aldborough Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Children enjoyed dressing up for the parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children enjoyed dressing up for the parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A steel band provided the soundtrack for the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A steel band provided the soundtrack for the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People of all ages took part in the parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN People of all ages took part in the parade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A surfer goes past the crowd Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A surfer goes past the crowd Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People got very creative with their costumes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN People got very creative with their costumes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Children dressed up as fish go by Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children dressed up as fish go by Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN